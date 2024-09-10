Millstone Medical Expands Business Development Team with Key Industry Hires further strengthening its commitment to excellence and innovation in the med device industry

FALL RIVER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, a leading provider of comprehensive post-manufacturing services to the medical device industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Business Development Team with the strategic hires of Robert “Chip” Harvill and Ken Eddington.

Robert “Chip” Harvill joins Millstone after spending over 20 years at Cadence, where he served as Vice President of Business Development, focusing on the Med-Tech industry. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from Virginia Tech and a Certificate in Management from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. With a proven track record of expanding new accounts within the Med-Tech and Diagnostics markets, Chip’s extensive industry knowledge and strong relationships will be crucial as Millstone expands into cardiovascular and pharmaceutical services, broadening its traditional focus on orthopedics and spine.

Ken Eddington brings over twenty years of experience in commercializing laboratory services, with a strong background in marketing and sales for medical device testing services. He has launched new commercial tests and helped establish a chemistry laboratory in Obernburg, Germany. Ken has worked at EUROFINs Medical Testing, NAMSA, and has 17 years of experience in the Genetics IVD industry. He holds a BS in Molecular Biology/Microbiology and an MBA. Ken’s strategic insight and hands-on experience will be instrumental in expanding Millstone’s testing capabilities, ensuring that OEMs can access expert-driven testing services essential for shortening lead times and maintaining quality.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chip and Ken to the Millstone team,” said Paul LaFond, Chief Commercial Officer at Millstone Medical Outsourcing. “Their combined expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals to expand our service offerings and enhance our position in the industry. These hires reflect our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support, ensuring they can rely on Millstone as a trusted partner in their growth and success.”

By adding these industry experts to our business development team, Millstone Medical Outsourcing further strengthens its commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical device outsourcing industry. We are integrating experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge into our business development team to ensure that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) benefit from our consultative approach led by experts who can truly understand and address their unique needs from the outset. This approach allows us to offer comprehensive, high-quality solutions that align with the latest industry advancements, further supporting our clients in achieving their goals.

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry. Millstone delivers expert post-manufacturing and aftermarket services for medical device manufacturers that foster quality, compliance, and business success. Millstone specializes in packaging, testing and logistics services all with an unparalleled focus on quality. Millstone is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016.

