Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., Joins TRIO Pharmaceuticals as Chairman

TRIO Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company advancing novel multi-functional antibody treatments for cancers with high unmet medical need, announced that Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the firm as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dolsten will also serve as an independent director.

Dr. Dolsten most recently served for more than 15 years as Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer Inc. and President of Pfizer Research and Development, and as a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team. During his tenure at Pfizer, the company achieved more than 36 drug approvals including antibodies, small molecules, vaccines and generic medicines.

In his long career in biopharma, Dr. Dolsten has held leadership roles at some of the largest biopharma companies in the world, including Wyeth Research, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and Pharmacia. During this time, Dr. Dolsten has contributed to approximately 50 drug and vaccine approvals. In his various roles, he has participated in transactions exceeding $100 billion in combined value.

Beyond his executive leadership positions, Dr. Dolsten has sat on numerous public and private boards, including Agilent Technologies, Novo Nordisk, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Orbis Medicine, ChAi Discovery, Fair Journey Biologics, and Arbor Biotechnologies. Additionally, he serves as an investment advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences, Google’s GV, Canaan Partners and Bain & Co.

His advisory roles include public health initiatives, where he has collaborated with the U.S. and U.K. governments and served organizations including the Scripps Research Institute and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. He has served on the board of directors and the Research and Development Leadership Forum of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Dr. Dolsten has published more than 150 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals in the fields of oncology, inflammation and molecular cell biology. He regularly lectures at scientific and pharmaceutical conferences across the globe. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he served as scientific leader for the development of Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine and the key oral anti-viral Paxlovid.

Patrick Doyle, chief executive officer of TRIO, said, “Mikael is a scientist and executive with a rare combination of entrepreneurial scientific acumen and business leadership skills. We are honored to have him join TRIO at a key point in our development of our TRAILBody™ antibodies for direct killing of cancer cells and other applications.”

Shiva Bhowmik, Ph.D., president, chief scientific officer and founder of TRIO, said, “We are excited to have Dr. Dolsten join our board. His long, productive drug development experience in cancer and beyond will substantially benefit us both on scientific and clinical development.”

Dr. Dolsten said, “I am thrilled to join a company developing truly innovative treatments for cancer. The potential to counter resistance and kill cancer cells while minimizing harm to other normal cells in the body is an exciting approach with breakthrough potential.”

About Trio Pharmaceuticals

Trio Pharmaceutics is a preclinical biopharma focused on developing a new antibody modality, the TRAILBody™, to fight solid and liquid tumors with high unmet medical needs. TRAILBodies kill tumor cells without the need for conjugated toxic drugs. This leaves healthy cells untouched with the potential to overcome the relapses and resistance that often diminish the response rate and durability of current therapies. Trio recently closed a $3.1 million financing round led by Friedman Bioventure Fund, with additional support from the Myeloma Investment Fund, the venture philanthropy arm of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, NuFund Venture Group and other investors. For more information, visit www.triopharmaceuticals.com.

