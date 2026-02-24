MicroTransponder Announces Corporate Name Change to Mobia Medical

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroTransponder, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Mobia Medical, Inc. (“Mobia”), effectively immediately. The Company develops and markets the breakthrough Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System for chronic ischemic stroke recovery in survivors with moderate-to-severe upper limb impairment.

Derived from the word “mobility,” the new name reflects the Company’s commitment to redefining stroke recovery and addressing the long-standing unmet need faced by millions of stroke survivors living with chronic functional impairment. Mobia captures the Company’s focus on advancing recovery beyond acute stroke care and enabling patients to achieve meaningful gains in movement, independence and quality of life.

The Company’s leadership team, business operations and strategic focus remain unchanged, and the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System will continue to be marketed under its existing name.

“Since the Company’s founding, our goal has been to change what is possible for stroke survivors, and today marks an important inflection in that journey,” said Richard Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobia. “The name Mobia reflects our focus on establishing a new standard of care for stroke survivors who have historically had few effective options. Built on a strong foundation in chronic ischemic stroke with clinically validated technology, Mobia will continue its momentum with a focus on expanding and shaping the future of recovery.”

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. (formerly MicroTransponder, Inc.) is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company's breakthrough Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System (Vivistim System) is the first FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Vivistim Paired VNS Therapy combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. For more information, visit Vivistim.com and review safety information at Vivistim.com/safety.

