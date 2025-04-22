SUBSCRIBE
MicroSurgical Technology (MST) Advances Leadership in Vitrectomy Technology with Presentations at ASCRS 2025 Annual Meeting

April 22, 2025 
3 min read

Research highlights safety and efficacy of Vista 1-Step vitrectomy probe

REDMOND, Wash., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroSurgical Technology (MST), a leader in surgeon-designed, innovative ophthalmic products, announced today that it will share research during two presentations on the Vista 1-Step novel vitrectomy probe at the 2025 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting. The meeting takes place April 25-28, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC). Surgeons are invited to visit MST Booth #2631 to learn more about the Vista 1-Step vitrectomy probe, in addition to its full portfolio of ophthalmic instrument technology.

The Vista 1-Step, a 27-gauge, 14.5 mm needlepoint single-use vitrector, is designed for a seamless introduction through the sclera. Featuring a dual-blade cutter, it delivers up to 11,000 cuts per minute, connects directly to all major phaco/posterior units, and is intended to be used to remove vitreous and dissect the eye.

Presentations featuring Vista 1-Step data at ASCRS include: 

  • Saturday, April 26, 8:38 a.m.-8:43 a.m. PDT 
    • Safety and Performance of a 27-Gauge, 22,000-Cut-per-Minute Vitrectomy Probe for Pars Plana Anterior Vitrectomy 
    • Presenting author: Brandon D. Ayres, M.D., ABO 
    • Location: LACC, Level 2, 512
    • The presentation will highlight the safety and performance of a 510k-approved, 27-gauge, sharp needle-tip probe for pars plana-assisted anterior vitrectomy (PPAAV) used to address vitreous prolapse during IOL repositioning/exchange or secondary IOL cases. The 1-Step Vitrectomy Probe was rated highly by surgeons for ease of use and vitreous cutting efficiency compared to limbal-based or conventional pars-plana devices.
  • Sunday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-8:35 a.m. PDT 
    • Safety and Efficacy Outcomes of a Novel Vitrectomy Device Used to Remove Symptomatic Vitreous Opacities in Pseudophakic Patients 
    • Presenting author: Inder P. Singh, M.D. 
    • Location: LACC, Level 2, 504 
    • This presentation will discuss the safety and efficacy outcomes of a novel vitrectomy device used to remove symptomatic vitreous opacities in pseudophakic patients. At 3 months, all 78 eyes demonstrated symptomatic improvement with 86% of the patients reporting complete resolution of symptoms. The other 14% reported improvement, averaging 85%. 

Additionally, MST will host the following activities in Booth #2631 on April 26, 2025:

  • 11:00 a.m. Inder P. Singh, M.D. will present on the data from his presentation, including a Q&A
  • 2:15 p.m. Brandon D. Ayres, M.D. and Nicole Fram, M.D. will discuss Vista 1-Step and other complex cases that use additional MST devices   

"We're pleased with the exciting data regarding the benefits of Vista 1-Step," said MST President and CEO Yash Singh. "Our efforts enable us to provide significant positive impacts for the surgical community with revolutionary, surgeon-inspired products."

Product Designer of Vista 1-Step Jeffrey C. Whitsett, M.D., added, "The data presented at ASCRS this year highlights the Vista 1-Step's leadership role in providing safe and effective treatment options to remove vitreous and dissect tissue in the eye. Our technology provides a seamless introduction through the sclera without the need for (microvitreoretinal) MVR blades or trocars." 

About Microsurgical Technology (MST)  

Microsurgical Technology (MST) is a leader in the development of advanced surgical instruments and solutions. With a focus on precision and innovation, MST is dedicated to advancing ophthalmic surgery through innovative and surgeon-inspired products. Their mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the ophthalmic community. For more information, visit www.microsurgical.com

Media Contact: 

Shannon Severino

shannon.severino@powers-co.com

412-608-2393 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsurgical-technology-mst-advances-leadership-in-vitrectomy-technology-with-presentations-at-ascrs-2025-annual-meeting-302434009.html

SOURCE MicroSurgical Technology

