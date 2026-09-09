Microbix Qualifies as Supplier for Five Major Dx Test-Makers Product Lines for Support of Leading IVD Manufacturers

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF)(Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it has completed formal qualification to become a supplier for five in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers ("Dx Test-Makers"). Each of these five Dx Test-Makers are considered to be one of the ten largest such companies by revenues, and Microbix is pleased to have successfully completed their supplier audit & quality review processes.

Clearing these detailed and multifaceted supplier qualification processes permits Microbix to supply critical products to these Dx Test-makers, across its antigens, QAPs™, ONBOARDx™ kits, QUANTDx® reference materials, and reagents. In multiple instances, these processes have involved multi-day on-site audits of Microbix's manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, ISO compliance, and other business systems.

Formal supplier qualification does not guarantee that Microbix will be awarded material contracts from these five Dx Test-Makers. However, it should ensure that opportunities for such business will be more available to Microbix when new projects arise. Additionally, being recognized as a fully-vetted supplier by such large and respected Dx Test-Makers may help Microbix secure business with smaller diagnostics companies that lack the resources to conduct such rigorous supplier qualification processes.

Microbix believes major Dx Test-Makers do not typically commit resources to audit and qualify new suppliers without a clear business reason. While respecting all confidentiality provisions, we can state their actions generally reflect interest in one or more of the following Microbix products or product lines:

Antigens . Purchase of Microbix's native or recombinant antigens to enable the production of tests for assessing prior exposure to, immunity from, or an acute reaction to, an infectious pathogen.

QAPs . Purchase of one or more of Microbix's QAPs patient-sample mimetics as in-kit test-controls to help ensure the accuracy of lab-based or point-of-need infectious-disease tests.

ONBOARDx kits . Purchase of customized kits of Microbix QAPs to assist with qualifying new testing sites and for the initial and periodic training of technicians at those sites.

QUANTDx . Purchase of well-characterized and quantified QUANTDx "reference materials" to assist with new assay development and as QC release standards for the manufacture of assays.

Cameron Groome, CEO & President of Microbix commented, "Focus on ‘Customer Success' is helping us join our team with those of our clients - from initial assay concept through to full commercialization. We're grateful to have been invited to undertake these qualification processes and are pleased to have successfully concluded them. I commend the Microbix team for positively supporting due diligence by five major firms and we certainly aim to secure and disclose new business with one or more of them."

Further information about Microbix antigens, QAPs, reference materials, and reagents is available at https://microbix.com, while purchase enquiries can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx®) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab PT/EQA organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or medial to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM® for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the Dx Test-Makers, their objectives, or their relevance, Microbix's or others' products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910

Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793

ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM®, Kinlytic®, ONBOARDx™, QAPs™, and QUANTDx® are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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