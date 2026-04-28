Micro-Tech Endoscopy to Showcase Latest Advancements at DDW 2026

Micro-Tech Endoscopy to exhibit at Booth 4642 in Chicago, highlighting innovations in cholangioscopy, resection and closure, and band ligation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy will exhibit at Digestive Disease Week 2026, held May 3–5 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees can visit Micro-Tech at Booth 4642, where the company will highlight its latest advancements in cholangioscopy, resection and closure, and band ligation. These innovations focus on expanding access and versatility in cholangioscopy, supporting the closure of more complex defects, and improving procedural efficiency. Hands-on demonstrations will allow attendees to experience these technologies firsthand.

DDW brings together tens of thousands of clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders each year. Micro-Tech's presence reflects its global portfolio and its focus on developing solutions in close collaboration with physicians, an approach showcased through the technologies featured at this year's exhibit.

"At Micro-Tech, we believe real innovation starts with listening to physicians," said Chris Li, Executive President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy. "The technologies we're bringing to DDW this year are built around real procedural challenges and the needs clinicians see in practice. To us, innovation is not just about advancing technology. It is about improving how procedures are performed and translating real clinical needs into practical solutions that support physicians and their patients."

That physician-centered approach is reflected in feedback from clinicians who have worked closely with the company. Neal Mehta, MD, of the Center for Interventional and Therapeutic Endoscopy at Rush University Medical Center described what sets Micro-Tech apart: "What differentiates Micro-Tech is how closely it works with its physician partners. The devices are clearly developed with real procedural challenges in mind, and that shows in how well they translate into clinical practice."

To learn more or connect with the team at Digestive Disease Week 2026, visit Micro-Tech Endoscopy at Booth 4642 or go to www.us.mtmed.com.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy



Micro-Tech Endoscopy, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nanjing, China, is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of minimally invasive medical devices. With a presence in over 90 countries, Micro-Tech partners with healthcare providers worldwide to advance patient care through innovation and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.us.mtmed.com.

Media Contact:



Andrea Diaz



Marketing Communications Manager



andrea.diaz@mtmed.com

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SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy