Micro Medical Solutions Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Vince Burgess and John Dahldorf

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Medical Solutions (MMS), an innovative medical device company focused on improving outcomes for patients suffering from Critical Limb Threatening Ischemia (CLTI), today announced the appointment of Vince Burgess and John Dahldorf to its Board of Directors. They join George Quinoy, Chairman of the Board and President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Ron Solar, Board Member, as MMS strengthens its leadership team in preparation for commercialization of its MicroStent™ technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Vince and John to the MMS Board," said George Quinoy, Chairman, President & CEO of Micro Medical Solutions. "Their combined expertise in scaling medical device companies, managing public-company operations, and guiding financial and commercial execution will be invaluable as we advance through FDA review and prepare for market launch."

Joining the MMS Board in November 2025, Vince Burgess most recently served as President, CEO, and Director of Acutus Medical, Inc. from 2017–2022. He previously was a Venture Partner with OrbiMed Advisors, a global healthcare investment firm, and a founding executive at Volcano Corporation, where he served as President of Advanced Imaging Systems and led marketing and business development from 2002 to 2010. Mr. Burgess currently serves on the Board of Directors of Tela Bio, Inc. and has held prior board roles with Bolt Medical, NeuroPace, Sonendo, Keystone Heart, Vessix Vascular, Cryterion Medical, and CardiAQ. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

John Dahldorf brings more than 25 years of experience leading finance and accounting functions for both public and private healthcare companies. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Q'Apel Medical, Inc., a neurovascular device company, and as a Board Member of Hyperfine, Inc. Mr. Dahldorf previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Volcano Corporation where he was instrumental in the acquisition by Royal Philips. He also served as CFO at Digirad Corporation, Acutus Medical, SCN Bestco, and Adagio Medical Holdings. He holds a B.S. in Finance and an M.B.A. from Western Illinois University.

"Vince and John each bring proven leadership in innovation, commercialization, and financial strategy," said Dr. Ron Solar, Board Member. "Their experience will strengthen MMS's ability to execute effectively as we move toward approval and market readiness."

The MicroStent™, which has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, is designed to improve blood flow, promote wound healing, and reduce amputations in patients with CLTI. The device is currently under Premarket Approval (PMA) review.

About MMS

Micro Medical Solutions (MMS) is an innovative medical device company addressing the critical unmet need in BTK arterial disease. Our technology is designed to treat patients at high risk of amputation-driven by global health trends including diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations. We are positioned at the intersection of significant clinical demand, regulatory momentum, and market opportunity.

