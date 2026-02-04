Michigan Integrative Health Expands Stem Cell Therapy Services to Welcome Canadian Patients

DETROIT, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Integrative Health Stem Cells, a leading provider of stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine in Shelby Township, Michigan, announces the expansion of its service area to welcome patients from Southwestern Ontario, Canada. The clinic now actively serves individuals traveling from Windsor, Sarnia, Chatham, London, and Kitchener and more, who are seeking drug-free, non-surgical solutions for chronic pain and complex health conditions.

Located just minutes from the U.S.-Canada border, Michigan Integrative Health offers Canadian residents convenient access to advanced regenerative treatments that may be limited or unavailable in their home communities. The clinic's proximity to major Canadian population centers makes it an accessible destination for those seeking alternatives to traditional pain management approaches.

Michigan Integrative Health specializes in stem cell therapy, a minimally invasive treatment that harnesses the body's natural regenerative capabilities to rebuild damaged joints, tendons, and tissue. This approach offers patients the opportunity to restore mobility and reduce pain without relying on medications or surgical intervention.

In addition to stem cell therapy, the clinic provides a comprehensive range of regenerative services. A number of different Biological Products and natural services are available depending upon the requirements of the body. These office-based procedures allow patients to receive treatment and return home the same day.

The clinic's unique approach begins with a comprehensive movement assessment that differs from traditional evaluations offered by most physicians, therapists, or chiropractors. This assessment provides patients with clarity on what their body specifically requires to achieve relief by healing the damaged tissue of the back, knee, hip or shoulder, as well as other tissues of the body. Each patient receives a personalized written treatment plan designed to improve mobility, build strength, and restore quality of life.

Michigan Integrative Health includes a Medical team to provide the different Biological products, as well as the services of Dr. Roy J. Picard, DC, who brings over 35 years of experience in drug-free, non-surgical care for chronic and complex conditions. His background is in Functional Endocrinology, Nutrition and soft tissue joint stabilization techniques. He became a Fellow in the American Association of Integrative Medicine back in 2016..

The clinic maintains a patient-first philosophy, promising that if they cannot demonstrate results during a patient's first visit, they will not accept that individual for ongoing care. This commitment ensures that patients traveling from Canada can feel confident their trip will be worthwhile.

Canadian patients interested in learning more about stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine options can contact Michigan Integrative Health to schedule an initial consultation. The clinic's team assists with appointment scheduling and can provide information to help patients plan their visit from across the border.

Michigan Integrative Health is located at 6300 22 Mile Road, Suite 1, Shelby Township, MI 48317. For more information or to request a complimentary phone consultation, call (586) 726-9860 or visit their website at https://michiganih.com/.

