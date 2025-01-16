Michael Warrington Named President of ClearSky Health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Warrington has been named President of ClearSky Health, a premier national provider of rehabilitative healthcare services. In this role, Warrington will collaborate closely with the organization’s CEO and executive team to drive corporate growth strategy, including expansion of business operations and product offerings, revenue enhancement, and market presence.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to ClearSky Health,” says Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “He will play a crucial role as we continue to expand our specialized rehabilitative services to underserved areas throughout the United States. Michael’s experience in healthcare leadership, coupled with his passion for providing high-quality rehabilitative care, aligns perfectly with our organizational mission.”

Warrington brings more than 20 years of experience to ClearSky Health, having managed operational efforts for large healthcare providers in key markets such as California, Texas, and Florida. He has led the integration of several hospitals and spearheaded the development of partnerships with prominent acute care systems. Most recently, Warrington served as President of Kindred Healthcare’s Hospital Division, having also served as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Kindred, Warrington served in leadership roles for Concentra, Inc. and HealthSouth Corporation.

“I look forward to contributing to ClearSky Health’s growth,” Warrington says. “It’s exciting to join an experienced and knowledgeable team that truly keeps patients at the forefront of decision-making. Ultimately, our goal is to reach communities that are in need of specialized rehabilitative services, providing them with care that they wouldn’t have access to otherwise. I’m honored to help lead that effort.”

Warrington earned a bachelor’s degree from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Calif., and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.

ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider dedicated to healing and transforming the lives of individuals who live with disabling injuries and illnesses.

