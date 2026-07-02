SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Michael Goettler Resigns from Bausch Health’s Board of Directors

July 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

LAVAL, QC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that Michael Goettler has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2026, in connection with his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of Knoa Pharma LLC.

"We thank Michael for his valued service and wish him the best in his new role," said John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board of Directors.

Mr. Goettler's resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafin

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)         

(908) 569-3692





BHC-ORGANIZATION



 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-goettler-resigns-from-bausch-healths-board-of-directors-302816240.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Canada People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business
Deep dive: Pharma CEO compensation report
June 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
FDA
FDA’s cell and gene therapy head steps down after 1 year
June 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
This 3D render features human icons arranged side by side and in a line. Among them, one icon at the front shines brightly, symbolizing leadership and innovation. The visual presents a powerful metaphor for leadership, innovation, and making a difference, making it ideal for themes related to leadership and inspiration in the business world.
FDA
BIO CEO Crowley, DOD doctor Overton are top candidates for FDA commissioner: RBC
June 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Stairs Leading to Flying Paper Plane - Success, Growth, and Freedom, 3D Render
Business
Takeda enters transitional year as new CEO seeks return to growth
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac