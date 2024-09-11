Mevion Medical Systems and NELCO Worldwide Partner to Accelerate Proton Therapy Adoption

LITTLETON, Mass. & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MevionFIT--Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems, and NELCO Worldwide, the global leader in radiation-shielding products and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aiming at accelerating the adoption of proton therapy by facilitating the conversion of existing linear accelerator (LINAC) vaults for the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System*.





The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ with HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning technology is the world’s first and only full proton therapy system that can be installed within an existing LINAC vault. A key feature of the FIT™ system is its self-shielded cyclotron and high-efficiency beamline, which significantly reduce the complexity of shielding modifications.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that offers superior precision and fewer side effects compared to traditional X-ray radiation, making it particularly beneficial for treating tumors located near critical organs or in pediatric patients. However, the high cost and complexity of building new proton therapy centers have been major barriers to its wider adoption.

This partnership combines Mevion’s compact proton therapy system with NELCO’s expertise in radiation shielding, enabling a simple and streamlined approach to converting existing LINAC vaults for proton therapy. By incorporating optimized shielding designs and specialized shielding doors (sliding, swinging, or bi-parting) into the vault conversion process, healthcare providers can benefit from cost savings and reduced implementation time.

“We are delighted to collaborate with NELCO Worldwide to bring the benefits of proton therapy to a wider patient population,” said Tina Yu, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mevion Medical Systems. “This partnership will empower healthcare providers to offer this more precise and targeted form of radiation therapy, leading to a better quality of life for those battling cancer.”

Rick LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer and President of NELCO Worldwide, added, “NELCO is committed to advancing radiation protection and enabling innovative cancer treatment solutions. We are excited to work with Mevion to facilitate the conversion of LINAC vaults, making proton therapy a viable option for more hospitals and clinics.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding access to proton therapy. By streamlining the conversion process and optimizing the deployment schedule, Mevion and NELCO are making it easier for healthcare providers to offer this advanced treatment option to their patients.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i® and MEVION S250-FIT™ * with HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About NELCO Worldwide

NELCO Worldwide: Pioneering Radiation Shielding Solutions Globally

As a global leader in radiation shielding, NELCO Worldwide safeguards the health and safety of employees, patients, and the public across 47 countries and 6 continents. With over 90 years of industry expertise, NELCO continues to innovate and deliver advanced solutions tailored to the needs of medical equipment manufacturers, clinical teams, design professionals, and executive leadership. NELCO’s impact is profound, having completed projects in the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 U.S. cancer centers. The company has also completed more than 3,700 radiation vaults, including 40% of the world’s proton therapy centers, and has installed over 4,800 shielded door systems globally. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, NELCO remains committed to advancing radiation safety and shielding solutions. For more information, visit www.nelcoworldwide.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT System is not yet available for clinical use.

