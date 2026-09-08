Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit Now Available to Order

A successful multi-site ring trial and early access program demonstrate the reproducibility, scalability, and biological insight of the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit across laboratories worldwide

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced that the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is now available to order, moving Metabolon's first metabolomics kit from early access into full commercial availability.

First announced in May 2026 at the 74th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry, the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is designed to extend Metabolon's market-leading capabilities beyond centralized services and into laboratories worldwide, combining sample preparation, quality control, automated compound annotation, and access to Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform (IBP) in a single standardized workflow.

During the Early Access Program, 10 laboratories across five countries ran the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit on their own instruments, applying it to studies spanning microbiome research, allogeneic stem cell transplantation, delirium, pulmonary fibrosis, and traumatic brain injury. Their hands-on experience across these applications drove the refinements to training, documentation, and customer support.

Metabolon also completed a ring trial for the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit across eight independent laboratories worldwide, using a fed-fasted study of plasma and sex-based signatures in urine samples. In addition to comparisons between labs, results from each site were benchmarked against an accurate truth dataset and two targeted panels with 8-point calibration for 27 analytes. Metabolon generated the accurate truth dataset by running the same fed-fasted samples at its headquarters using the same kit methods, with results meticulously curated by its expert scientists. Across all eight sites, labs detected an average of 735 metabolites per plasma sample set, with 89% metabolite overlap between labs and an average of 90 pathways represented per set. Metabolite abundance correlated with the accurate truth dataset at a median coefficient of 0.91, and fold-change differences between fed and fasted states and significant metabolites were strongly conserved in each of the eight labs.

"Reproducibility remains one of the biggest barriers to scaling metabolomics," said Dr. Annie Evans, Head of Core R&D at Metabolon, who presented the ring trial results at the Metabolomics Society meeting in Buenos Aires in June 2026. "What stood out was not only how well the ring trial readout from the labs matched in terms of metabolite count and number of significant metabolites, but also how well the fold-change in response between fed-fasted correlated. It is an amazing result, really emphasizing reproducibility of the workflow and the quality of the analytical pipeline that can drive the results."

As multiomics analysis becomes more established across academic research, CROs, biotechs, and pharmaceutical companies, sponsors still face the same practical obstacle: results from each omics layer arrive on different timelines and in different formats, so joint analysis requires reconciling data across platforms before the science can even start. The Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is designed to close that gap. Transcriptomics, proteomics, metagenomics, and clinical data can be seamlessly integrated into a single platform to provide a more holistic view, enabling a deeper understanding of the complex biological system under study. Because the kit returns results in five days, it offers the flexibility to align with sequencing platform turnaround times or other omics methods, giving researchers greater efficiency, scalability, and control over their timelines. The result is a genuine multiomics readout, rather than several separately timed datasets stitched together after the fact, that accelerates multiomics research and supports longitudinal, multi-cohort studies for CROs, biotechs, and pharma sponsors.

"Making Metabolon Verus available to order is an important milestone for Metabolon and for the broader metabolomics community. It's our first decentralized product, encapsulating 25 years of experience," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "We set out to make high-quality metabolomics more accessible without compromising the scientific rigor, reproducibility, or biological insight researchers expect from Metabolon. The results of our early access program and ring trial give us strong confidence that Metabolon Verus delivers on that promise in laboratories around the world."

The Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit delivers:

Consistent, comparable data everywhere it runs, through standardized sample preparation and acquisition workflows that eliminate site-to-site variability.

Confidence in the data before analysis even starts, with built-in quality assurance and quality control that ensure every dataset meets Metabolon's minimum quality threshold.

Just days from raw data to processed metabolite results, through automated data processing and compound identification that remove the manual curation bottleneck.

Enough biological breadth to answer more than one question, from a reference library of more than 1,500 metabolites across 100 biochemical sub-pathways spanning metabolic disease, exposome, the microbiome, kidney and liver function, and beyond.

Plug metabolomics into your multiomics portfolio without heavy development or informatics investment, adding Metabolon-standard metabolomics for deeper mechanism-of-action, safety, and translational insights.

A path from data to decision with Metabolon's intuitive Integrated Bioinformatics Platform for statistical analysis, pathway mapping, visualization, collaboration, and multiomics integration.

A faster route to running metabolomics in-house, backed by training and scientific support that help laboratories establish and scale metabolomics capabilities without months of method development.

For more than 25 years, researchers have sent samples to Metabolon to access the company's metabolomics technology and expertise. With the Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit, laboratories can now run a standardized Metabolon workflow in-house while remaining connected to the company's data-processing infrastructure, compound annotation capabilities, bioinformatics tools, and scientific expertise.

The Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit is now available to order in North American markets, with international availability in early 2027. To learn more or place an order, visit:



https://www.metabolon.com/metabolon-verus-metabolomics-profiling-kit/

About Metabolomics



Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon



Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years of metabolomics leadership, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library, while Metabolon's expanding portfolio of solutions enables researchers to access Metabolon-standard metabolomics through both centralized services and in-house workflows. The Metabolon Verus™ Metabolomics Profiling Kit extends Metabolon's validated methods into laboratories worldwide, enabling researchers with LC-MS capabilities to generate standardized, reproducible metabolomics data on-site through streamlined workflows, embedded quality controls, automated compound annotation, and direct access to Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform. Metabolon's industry-leading data, translational science, and bioinformatics expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and multiomics solutions--from discovery and targeted services to decentralized in-house metabolomics--that support customer needs across academic research, biopharma, core facilities, and CROs, from early discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.