Mesotherapy Market Size to Worth USD 1,361.1 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global mesotherapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 540.1 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 1,361.1million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The mesotherapy market is driven by the rising aging population across the globe and growing adoption of non-invasive cosmetic procedures. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of persons aged 60 or over is projected to increase from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. Aging causes deterioration of skin health and appearance. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and growing awareness about aesthetics are encouraging individuals to opt for non-invasive treatments like mesotherapy. This treatment involves microinjections of pharmaceutical and homeopathic preparations in superficial layer of skin.

Market Trends

Increasing popularity of plant-based mesotherapy: Plant-based ingredients are gaining immense popularity in the cosmetic industry owing to their gentler nature. Mesotherapy preparations containing plant-based ingredients such as plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts are witnessing high demand from health-conscious consumers. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Advent of 3D-printing technology: 3D-printing technology is revolutionizing several industries by offering precise dimensions and personalized solutions. In mesotherapy, 3D-printed microneedles are emerging as an important advancement. They improve uniform delivery of active ingredients into the skin layers. Leading players are investing in developing 3D-printed mesotherapy solutions.

Mesotherapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $540.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,361.1 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • The increase in cosmetic dermatologic procedures • Finding affordable alternatives to cosmetic procedures Restraints & Challenges • High cost of treatment • Lack of skilled professionals

Market Opportunities

The anti-aging segment currently dominates the mesotherapy market owing to the rising aging population globally and the increasing focus on looking younger. Mesotherapy is widely used for anti-wrinkle treatment, lifting and tightening of sagging skin. The non-invasive nature and minimal downtime of mesotherapy make it a popular choice for anti-aging. The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Mesotherapy is gaining traction for fat loss applications. It helps destroy fat cells and reduces the appearance of cellulite, double chin, love handles, and other problem areas. The non-surgical fat reduction option offered by mesotherapy is driving its adoption for body sculpting. Several mesotherapy clinics now offer specialized fat reduction treatments. The increasing obesity rates and demand for non-invasive body contouring are fueling growth of the fat loss application segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mesotherapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising preference for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

On the basis of product, the mesotherapy solutions segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to higher usage of mesotherapy solutions for various aesthetic and therapeutic procedures.

On the basis of application, the anti-aging segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the growing geriatric population and rising aesthetic consciousness.

On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to higher availability of latest aesthetic technologies and skilled professionals in hospitals.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high aesthetic awareness, rising obesity rates, and growing medical tourism in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Dermaqual.

- Mesoskinline.

- OstarBeauty.

- Institute Bcn.

- Koru Pharmaceuticals.

- Fusion Meso.

Recent developments in the mesotherapy market reflect a surge in innovative applications and market growth. In 2024, there’s been a noticeable rise in the adoption of mesotherapy for hair loss treatment and body contouring due to increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic solutions. Particularly, in regions like North America and East Asia, advancements have been noted in injection techniques, such as the use of micro-needles and automated devices, which enhance both precision and patient comfort. China has emerged as a promising country, with ongoing R&D efforts focused on mesotherapy improvements, such as enhanced formulations and delivery systems. For instance, micro-needling techniques are being refined to allow more controlled, targeted delivery, which improves outcomes and minimizes side effects.

Recent Development in mesotherapy market





In 2023, the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress was held in Chengdu, China. There were presentations on new technologies, like EPM (Electroporation Mesotherapy). This innovation is expected to improve therapeutic outcomes and contribute to significant growth in East Asia’s market share by 2034.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

Mesotherapy Solution



Mesotherapy Creams



Mesotherapy Masks



Others

By Application:

Anti-ageing



Facial Rejuvenation



Stretch Marks



Acne & Scar Treatment Fat Loss



Hair Loss



Others

By End User:

Hospitals



Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinic



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

