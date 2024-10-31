Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Worldwide Sales Were $16.7 Billion, an Increase of 4% From Third Quarter 2023; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 7% KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 17% to $7.4 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 21% WINREVAIR Sales Were $149 Million; U.S. Launch of WINREVAIR Gaining Momentum; Received Approval in the EU Animal Health Sales Grew 6% to $1.5 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 11%

GAAP EPS Was $1.24; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.57; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include a Net Charge of $0.79 per Share Related to Certain Business Development Transactions

Achieved Significant Milestones in Vaccine Programs CAPVAXIVE Recommended by the CDC’s ACIP for Pneumococcal Vaccination in Adults 50 Years of Age and Older Presented Positive Results From Clinical Studies Evaluating Clesrovimab (MK-1654), an Investigational RSV Preventative Monoclonal Antibody for Infants Entering Their First RSV Season

Data Presented for Four Approved Medicines and Six Pipeline Candidates in More Than 20 Types of Cancer at ESMO Congress 2024, Including Overall Survival Data From KEYNOTE-522 and KEYNOTE-A18

Completed Acquisition of Investigational B-Cell Depletion Therapy, CN201 (MK-1045), From Curon Biopharmaceutical

Full-Year 2024 Financial Outlook Narrows Expected Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $63.6 Billion and $64.1 Billion Now Expects Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $7.72 and $7.77; Outlook Reflects a Net Negative Impact of $0.24 per Share Related to Business Development Transactions With Curon Biopharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo



RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.





“Our third-quarter results were strong, as we continue to make progress heading into 2025 and beyond,” said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “Our pipeline is advancing and expanding, demonstrating our success in creating a sustainable innovation engine, and positioning Merck with a more diversified portfolio to drive growth. I continue to remain confident in the strength of our business and our ability to execute, and I want to thank our colleagues across the globe for their focus and commitment as we work to create lasting value for patients, shareholders and all our stakeholders.”

Financial Summary

$ in millions, except EPS amounts Third Quarter 2024 2023 Change Change Ex-

Exchange Sales $16,657 $15,962 4% 7% GAAP net income1 3,157 4,745 -33% -30% Non-GAAP net income that excludes certain items1,2* 3,985 5,427 -27% -23% GAAP EPS 1.24 1.86 -33% -30% Non-GAAP EPS that excludes certain items2* 1.57 2.13 -26% -23% *Refer to table on page 7.

In the third quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $16.7 billion, an increase of 4% compared with the third quarter of 2023; excluding the impact of foreign exchange, growth was 7%. Sales growth in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increased usage of KEYTRUDA globally, contributions from new launches, including WINREVAIR and CAPVAXIVE, and strong growth in Merck’s Animal Health business. Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024 was partially offset by lower sales of JANUVIA and JANUMET, lower combined sales of GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 and lower sales of LAGEVRIO. Third-quarter GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales declined year-over-year due to reduced demand in China; outside of China, the company achieved double-digit sales growth for GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 in almost every major region globally.

For the third quarter of 2024, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) assuming dilution was $1.24 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.57. The declines in GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 versus the prior year were largely due to a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate for the acquisition of Eyebiotech Limited (EyeBio) and a related development milestone, the acquisition of CN201 (now known as MK-1045) from Curon Biopharmaceutical (Curon), as well as a payment received from Daiichi Sankyo related to the expansion of the existing development and commercialization agreement. There were no significant business development transaction charges in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP EPS in both periods excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, costs related to restructuring programs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities.

Year-to-date results can be found in the attached tables.

Third-Quarter Sales Performance

The following table reflects sales of the company’s top products and significant performance drivers.

Third Quarter $ in millions 2024 2023 Change Change

Ex-

Exchange Commentary Total Sales $16,657 $15,962 4% 7% Approximately 2 percentage points of the negative impact of foreign exchange was due to devaluation of Argentine peso, which was largely offset by inflation-related price increases, consistent with practice in that market. Pharmaceutical 14,943 14,263 5% 8% Increase driven by growth in oncology and cardiovascular, partially offset by declines in diabetes, vaccines and virology. KEYTRUDA 7,429 6,338 17% 21% Growth driven by increased global uptake in earlier-stage indications, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as continued strong global demand from metastatic indications. Approximately 3 percentage points of the negative impact of foreign exchange was due to devaluation of Argentine peso, which was largely offset by inflation-related price increases. GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 2,306 2,585 -11% -10% Decline primarily due to lower demand in China compared with prior year, partially offset by higher sales in the U.S., driven by public-sector buying patterns, higher pricing and demand, as well as higher demand in most international regions. PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX 703 713 -1% -1% Decline primarily due to timing of shipments and lower tenders in Latin America, largely offset by higher demand in certain international markets. JANUVIA/JANUMET 482 835 -42% -38% Decline primarily due to lower pricing in the U.S., as well as ongoing generic competition in many international markets. BRIDION 420 424 -1% 0% Relatively flat compared with prior year due to generic competition in certain international markets, particularly in Europe and Japan, largely offset by higher demand and pricing in the U.S. LAGEVRIO 383 640 -40% -36% Decline primarily due to lower demand in Japan, partially offset by uptake from commercial launch in the U.S. Lynparza* 337 299 13% 13% Growth primarily due to higher global demand. Lenvima* 251 260 -3% -4% Decline primarily due to timing of shipments in China in the prior year, partially offset by higher demand in the U.S. VAXNEUVANCE 239 214 12% 13% Growth largely driven by continued uptake from launches in Europe and Japan, partially offset by lower demand in the U.S. due to competition. PREVYMIS 208 157 32% 36% Growth primarily due to higher global demand, particularly in the U.S. ROTATEQ 193 156 24% 25% Growth primarily due to public-sector buying patterns in the U.S. and timing of shipments in China. WINREVAIR 149 - - - Represents continued uptake since launch in the U.S. in the second quarter. WELIREG 139 54 156% 157% Growth primarily driven by higher demand in the U.S., largely attributable to ongoing uptake of a new indication. Animal Health 1,487 1,400 6% 11% Growth primarily driven by higher demand and pricing for both Companion Animal and Livestock product portfolios, as well as sales related to July 2024 acquisition of Elanco aqua business. Approximately 2 percentage points of the negative impact of foreign exchange was due to devaluation of Argentine peso, which was largely offset by inflation-related price increases. Livestock 886 874 1% 7% Growth primarily driven by higher pricing and higher demand for poultry and swine products, as well as sales related to acquisition of Elanco aqua business. Companion Animal 601 526 14% 17% Growth primarily driven by uptake from new product launches, including the injectable formulation of BRAVECTO in certain international markets, as well as higher pricing across product portfolio. Sales of BRAVECTO were $266 million and $235 million in current and prior year quarters, respectively, which represented growth of 13%, or 16% excluding impact of foreign exchange. Other Revenues** 227 299 -24% -22% Decline primarily due to lower payments received for out-licensing arrangements and lower royalty income. *Alliance revenue for this product represents Merck’s share of profits, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs.

**Other revenues are comprised primarily of revenues from third-party manufacturing arrangements and miscellaneous corporate revenues, including revenue-hedging activities.

Third-Quarter Expense, EPS and Related Information

The table below presents selected expense information.

$ in millions GAAP Acquisition-

and

Divestiture-

Related

Costs3 Restructuring

Costs (Income)

Loss From

Investments

in Equity

Securities Non-

GAAP2 Third Quarter 2024 Cost of sales $4,080 $639 $192 $- $3,249 Selling, general and administrative 2,731 43 31 - 2,657 Research and development 5,862 24 - - 5,838 Restructuring costs 56 - 56 - - Other (income) expense, net (162) (27) - 58 (193) Third Quarter 2023 Cost of sales $4,264 $552 $33 $- $3,679 Selling, general and administrative 2,519 17 40 - 2,462 Research and development 3,307 10 - - 3,297 Restructuring costs 126 - 126 - - Other (income) expense, net 126 (24) - 17 133

GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Gross margin was 75.5% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 73.3% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix (including lower royalty rates related to KEYTRUDA and GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9), partially offset by higher restructuring costs (primarily reflecting asset impairment charges), as well as higher amortization of intangible assets.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% compared with the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher administrative, promotional, selling, and acquisition-related costs, partially offset by the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $5.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 77% compared with the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a charge of $1.35 billion for the acquisition of EyeBio and a $100 million charge for a related development milestone, as well as a charge of $750 million to acquire CN201 (MK-1045) from Curon. The increase in R&D expenses was also driven by higher compensation and benefit costs, as well as higher clinical development spending. The increase in R&D expenses was partially offset by the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Other (income) expense, net, was $162 million of income in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $126 million of expense in the third quarter of 2023. The favorability was primarily due to a $170 million payment received from Daiichi Sankyo related to the expansion of the existing development and commercialization agreement, lower exchange losses and lower net interest expense.

The effective tax rate of 22.7% for the third quarter of 2024 includes a 7.2 percentage point combined unfavorable impact related to the EyeBio and Curon transactions.

GAAP EPS was $1.24 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $1.86 for the third quarter of 2023. GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 includes a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate for the EyeBio, Curon and Daiichi Sankyo transactions. There were no significant business development transaction charges in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.5% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 77.0% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix (including lower royalty rates related to KEYTRUDA and GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9).

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% compared with the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher administrative, promotional and selling costs, partially offset by the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 77% compared with the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a charge of $1.35 billion for the acquisition of EyeBio and a $100 million charge for a related development milestone, as well as a charge of $750 million to acquire CN201 (MK-1045) from Curon. The increase in R&D expenses was also driven by higher compensation and benefit costs, as well as higher clinical development spending. The increase in R&D expenses was partially offset by the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net, was $193 million of income in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $133 million of expense in the third quarter of 2023. The favorability was primarily due to a $170 million payment received from Daiichi Sankyo related to the expansion of the existing development and commercialization agreement, lower exchange losses and lower net interest expense.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate of 21.9% for the third quarter of 2024 includes a 6.0 percentage point combined unfavorable impact related to the EyeBio and Curon transactions.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.57 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $2.13 for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 includes a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate for the EyeBio, Curon and Daiichi Sankyo transactions. There were no significant business development transaction charges in the third quarter of 2023.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is provided in the table that follows.

Third Quarter $ in millions, except EPS amounts 2024 2023 EPS GAAP EPS $1.24 $1.86 Difference 0.33 0.27 Non-GAAP EPS that excludes items listed below2 $1.57 $2.13 Net Income GAAP net income1 $3,157 $4,745 Difference 828 682 Non-GAAP net income that excludes items listed below1,2 $3,985 $5,427 Excluded Items: Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs3 $679 $555 Restructuring costs 279 199 Loss from investments in equity securities 58 17 Decrease to net income 1,016 771 Estimated income tax (benefit) expense (188) (89) Decrease to net income $828 $682

Pipeline and Portfolio Highlights

In the third quarter, Merck continued to develop and augment its strong, diverse pipeline and achieve key regulatory and clinical milestones.

In cardiovascular disease, Merck continued to build on positive momentum in its U.S. launch of WINREVAIR. As of the end of September 2024, more than 3,700 patients have been prescribed WINREVAIR. The company also received the European Commission’s (EC) approval of WINREVAIR, in combination with other pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapies, for the treatment of adult patients with PAH with World Health Organization (WHO) functional Class II to III. WINREVAIR is the first activin signaling inhibitor approved for the treatment of PAH in Europe. WINREVAIR has launched in Germany and Merck is working to obtain reimbursement for WINREVAIR in other countries in the EU, which should occur in most other major European markets in the second half of 2025.

In oncology, Merck continued to reinforce its leadership in women’s and earlier stages of cancers and demonstrate progress in its research pipeline. At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, three of the company’s data presentations were highlighted during Presidential Symposium sessions. These included overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in high-risk, early-stage TNBC and from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A18 trial (also known as ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047) in high-risk, locally advanced cervical cancer. In addition, new positive data on investigational candidates from Merck’s pipeline were presented, including for patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being developed in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, and for sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), an anti-TROP2 ADC being developed in collaboration with Kelun-Biotech.

The company also achieved several regulatory milestones, including new approvals for KEYTRUDA-based regimens in the U.S., Europe and Japan. In addition, Merck recently announced top-line results from the KEYNOTE-689 trial, which marks the first positive trial in two decades for patients with resected, locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC).

In vaccines, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted in October 2024 to recommend CAPVAXIVE for individuals 50 to 64 years of age. This decision expanded upon the initial unanimous recommendation in June 2024 for use of CAPVAXIVE in adults age 65 and older, among other cohorts.

At IDWeek 2024, Merck presented positive results from the Phase 2b/3 trial of clesrovimab (MK-1654), an investigational respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) preventative monoclonal antibody for infants. These results support the potential for clesrovimab to become the first and only single-dose immunization designed to protect infants with the same dose, regardless of weight, for the duration of their first RSV season (six months).

In immunology, long-term efficacy and safety data for tulisokibart (MK-7240), an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody directed to a novel target, tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like cytokine 1A (TL1A), from the Phase 2 ARTEMIS-UC and APOLLO-CD studies in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), were presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2024 Congress. Both studies showed that, at week 50, maintenance of treatment efficacy was generally observed in 12-week induction responders. Phase 3 studies in UC and CD are ongoing.

In addition, Merck continued to expand and diversify its pipeline by securing strategic business development opportunities. Merck completed its acquisition of CN201 (MK-1045), a next-generation CD3xCD19 bispecific antibody with potential applications in B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, from Curon. Merck also announced the expansion of the global development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to include MK-6070, an investigational delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeting T-cell engager. The companies are planning to evaluate MK-6070 in combination with ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in certain patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), as well as other potential combinations.

Notable recent news releases on Merck’s pipeline and portfolio are provided in the table that follows.

Contacts



Media Contacts:

Robert Josephson

(203) 914-2372

robert.josephson@merck.com

Michael Levey

(215) 872-1462

michael.levey@merck.com

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579

peter.dannenbaum@merck.com

Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583

steven.graziano@merck.com

Read full story here