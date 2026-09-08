Merakris Therapeutics Launches Patent-Pending AmnioSurge™ With 360 Medical, Opening New Surgical Revenue Channel

Procedure-specific biologic technology combines surgeon training, scalable tissue processing and a capital-efficient commercialization model

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company developing biologically derived therapeutics and medical technologies, today announced the commercial launch of AmnioSurge™ Amniotic Anastomosis Support Graft (ASG), a sterile, full-thickness amnion/chorion allograft featuring a patent-pending, procedure-specific ring configuration designed for use as a protective covering or barrier at colorectal and other internal anastomotic sites.

The launch is supported by a commercialization and distribution agreement with 360 Medical, combining Merakris' product-development capabilities with 360 Medical's surgical-market infrastructure, robotic-surgery expertise and SIM360 clinical training platform. Processing and contract manufacturing services will be provided by LifeLink Tissue Bank through its established placental tissue-processing platform.

For Merakris, the launch creates a new surgical revenue stream and expands the company’s commercial product portfolio beyond wound care. With more than 600,000 colorectal procedures performed annually in the United States, AmnioSurge addresses a sizable procedure-driven market and creates the potential for recurring per-procedure revenue through a partner-enabled commercial model.

“AmnioSurge demonstrates the product-development model we intend to scale at Merakris,” said Chris Broderick, CEO of Merakris Therapeutics. “We can identify a differentiated opportunity, develop and protect the technology, and pair it with specialized manufacturing and commercial partners capable of moving it efficiently into the market. This gives Merakris access to new revenue channels while allowing us to remain lean and keep our primary development resources focused on advancing our clinical drug pipeline.”

Patent-Pending Design Built Around the Surgical Workflow

AmnioSurge was designed by surgeons around the practical requirements of colorectal anastomosis. Unlike traditional sheet-format amniotic membranes that may require manual positioning or modification, its circular configuration is designed to interface with the geometry of the anastomotic site and commonly used circular stapling techniques.

Derived from donated human placental tissue, AmnioSurge is composed of full-thickness amnion and chorion and provides an extracellular matrix-rich membrane for use as a protective covering or barrier.

“The durable yet thin circular configuration integrates easily with the EEA anvil and efficiently into the anastomotic workflow,” said Dr. Dustin Luebbers, M.D., a board-certified colon and rectal surgeon at Texas Digestive Specialists.

Partner-Enabled Commercialization, Training and Scale

Under the distribution agreement, 360 Medical will support the commercialization and distribution of AmnioSurge, leveraging its commercial capabilities and relationships within the surgical community to expand physician and healthcare-system access to the technology.

The relationship extends beyond traditional product distribution. Merakris and 360 Medical plan to collaborate on sales-force development, surgeon education and procedural training, including programs focused on the integration of AmnioSurge into robotic and open colorectal surgical workflows.

"We are excited to partner with Merakris to bring AmnioSurge to the colorectal surgical community," said Rick Masso, Chief Operating Officer, 360 Medical. "Merakris has developed a differentiated technology around a very specific surgical workflow, and commercialization and physician education is exactly what 360 Medical does best. Our team is ready to drive education, access and adoption across the markets we serve.”

Processing and contract manufacturing services for AmnioSurge will be performed by LifeLink Tissue Bank, providing Merakris access to specialized placental tissue-processing capabilities and scalable manufacturing infrastructure without the need to duplicate those capabilities internally.

Together, the partner-enabled model allows Merakris to increase product-development throughput by combining internal development and intellectual-property creation with specialized external manufacturing, surgeon training and commercialization capabilities—preserving capital and organizational focus for the company’s clinical-stage drug programs.

About AmnioSurge™ ASG

AmnioSurge ASG is a sterile, single-use human amniotic membrane allograft derived from donated placental tissue. Its patent-pending circular configuration was developed to facilitate integration into anastomotic surgical workflows.

AmnioSurge ASG Amniotic Membrane Allograft is a human cellular and tissue-based product (HCT/P) as defined by U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 1271 and is intended for use as a protective covering or barrier for internal and external tissue defects. It is for use by qualified healthcare professionals only.

Click here and watch how AmnioSurge easily integrates into the surgical workflow.

Click here to visit our website and learn more about AmnioSurge ASG

Merakris Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company developing biologically derived therapeutics and medical technologies for complex clinical needs. Merakris combines internal product development and intellectual-property creation with specialized manufacturing and commercialization partnerships to efficiently advance differentiated technologies while maintaining a disciplined operating structure and continued focus on its clinical-stage drug-development programs.

About 360 Medical

360 Medical, LLC is a licensed tissue bank and healthcare commercialization company partnering with innovative manufacturers to bring advanced surgical and regenerative medicine technologies to physicians and healthcare systems across the United States. Its ecosystem includes SIM360, a clinical simulation and training platform supporting physician education and technology adoption. Learn more at 360medical.net

About LifeLink®

LifeLink Tissue Bank is a not-for-profit tissue bank and division of LifeLink Foundation with expertise in placental tissue recovery, processing and contract manufacturing. Its birth-tissue platform includes processing capabilities for amnion, chorion and dual-layer placental membranes. LifeLink is AATB-accredited and registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Merakris Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the market and other potential of Merakris’ products, potential future revenues, commercialization activities and the anticipated benefits of strategic relationships. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential” and similar expressions.

Although Merakris’ management believes that any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Merakris, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

Trey Lloyd

Director of Commercial Sales Operations

m: (919) 636-0221

e: tlloyd@merakris.com