Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Size to Reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Increasing Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major meibomian gland dysfunction market reached a value of USD 2.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.37% during 2025-2035. The market for meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) is expanding rapidly with an increase in the number of dry eye cases and greater awareness among patients and doctors. New treatments such as thermal pulsation devices, IPL therapy, and lipid-based eye drops are increasingly popular. Demand is also fueled by factors like aging, excessive screen use, and environmental conditions. Companies are investing in research and innovation to come up with better treatment options. Telemedicine and online shopping are also making MGD treatments accessible to more people. Advanced tools are increasingly being used in more eye clinics and hospitals for early diagnosis and care. Additionally, government support and funding for eye health research are helping the market expand further.

Increasing Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease: Driving the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

The most common cause of the increase in cases of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) is the rising prevalence of dry eye disease (DED) worldwide. MGD causes irritation and visual disturbance because it is one of the primary causes of evaporative dry eyes. Contemporary habits such as increased screen time, longer hours spent on digital devices, and environmental pollutants exposure have skyrocketed the number of people who claim to experience dry-eye symptoms and consequently worsen MGD. The other key driver is the aging population, as the function of the meibomian gland declines with age, leading to reduced oil secretion and gland blockages. Other factors that lead to the occurrence of this condition are worn contact lenses, some drugs such as antidepressants and antihistamines, as well as other cosmetic materials like eyelash extensions that lead to or increase the malfunction of these glands. Alongside these, autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammatory conditions like Sjogren’s syndrome, rosacea, and rheumatoid arthritis have also been known to cause problems with the meibomian glands’ health. Exposure to irritants has also increased with urbanization, increasing pollution levels, and climate change, thereby disrupting the stability of the tear film. Along with higher-awareness levels of DED and MGD, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms are designing early detection techniques, advanced treatments, and innovative treatments such as thermal pulsation therapy, IPL therapy, and lipid-based artificial tears. With growing risk factors and long-term concerns over MGD, the demand for proper therapies and latest research in this field is expected to increase.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The new therapies and pharmacological treatments of meibomian gland dysfunction are crucial to a growing treatment market. In fact, MGD, one of the most common causes of dry eye disease, is now increasingly recognized as an anomaly that needs to be treated by radical methods apart from mere warm compresses and eyelid cleaning. Recent advances include new drugs that are being developed for inflammation, other innovative eye treatments to improve meibum quality, unblock glands, and reduce inflammation. Treatments which focus on the replenishment of lipids and stimulation of tear production are also gaining popularity as they offer relief to patients who have long-term symptoms. New drug delivery systems, including sustained-release formulations and eye drops containing active ingredients, are also increasing patient compliance while offering better long-term results. Advanced devices aiding in gland expression and thermal therapy, in addition to pharmaceutical therapy, offer an integrated approach in the management of MGD. As more treatments are approved from clinical trials and become available, the market is becoming more varied for the treatment of MGD. With increasing awareness of the MGD impact on eye health and continued research, investment in new treatments is rapidly picking up. This is likely to continue driving market growth, offering more tailored treatment options and expanding accessibility for patients with MGD.

Emerging Therapies in Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market

AZR MD 001: Azura Ophthalmics

AZR-MD-001, an investigational treatment developed by Azura Ophthalmics, is an ophthalmic ointment aimed at addressing Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). When applied to the lower eyelid, it uses selenium sulfide to dissolve abnormal keratin, clear blocked glands, and improve the quality and flow of meibum. This innovative treatment approach is designed to restore the normal function of the glands and alleviate the symptoms linked to MGD.

CBT006: Cloudbreak therapeutics

CBT-006 is a Cloudbreak Therapeutics investigational eye drop formulation, which is meant to treat Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. It does this by dissolving cholesterol deposits at the orifice of the meibomian gland and aims to enhance the quality of meibum and gland health. This treatment is intended to restore the lipid layer of the tear film to alleviate symptoms related to MGD.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA AZR MD 001 Azura Ophthalmics Proteolysis Topical CBT006 Cloudbreak therapeutics Cholesterol modulators Topical

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Meibomian Gland Dysfunction is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the worldwide meibomian gland dysfunction market, there are several leading companies developing integrated platforms to augment the management of meibomian gland dysfunction. Leading players include Azura Ophthalmics, and others. Companies like these are innovating in the meibomian gland dysfunction market through research, diagnostic tools, and new product development to cater to the increasing demand for meibomian gland dysfunction.

Key Players in Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market:

The key players in the meibomian gland dysfunction market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Cloudbreak therapeutics, AxeroVision, Novoxel, Santen Pharmaceutical, Azura Ophthalmics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for meibomian gland dysfunction include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to estimates from IMARC, the United States house the largest patient pool afflicted with meibomian gland dysfunction, besides harboring the largest market for its treatment. The diagnosis and treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction have witnessed various recent advances. Meibography is one of the new imaging techniques that allows the meibomian glands to be visualized better. The condition can now be diagnosed with ease. In addition, newer treatments, like intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy and thermal pulsation systems, are increasingly gaining recognition as effective treatments for gland dysfunction. There is also growing research on newer medications like anti-inflammatory drugs and omega-3 supplements, which can reduce the symptoms of this condition. Growing in importance is considering how lifestyle variables, such as prolonged screen times, may further contribute to more severe MGD.

Recent Developments in Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market:

· In November 2024, Novoxel revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved devices like Tixel for treating Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). Tixel works by using thermal energy to stimulate the meibomian glands, improving their function and easing dry eye symptoms.

· In June 2024, Santen Pharmaceutical initiated a Phase 2a clinical trial in Japan to evaluate the efficacy and safety of STN1010905, an ophthalmic suspension designed to enhance meibomian gland function through mTOR inhibition. This randomized, evaluator-masked, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study aims to assess the potential of STN1010905 in treating Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD).

· In June 2024, Azura Ophthalmics revealed that the first patient has been enrolled in the ASTRO study, a Phase 3 clinical trial aimed at evaluating the safety and effectiveness of AZR-MD-001 in individuals displaying clinical signs and symptoms of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD).

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the meibomian gland dysfunction market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the meibomian gland dysfunction market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current meibomian gland dysfunction marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

