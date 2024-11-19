Medtronic reports second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering on commitments, executing ahead of expectations, and raising guidance

Innovation driving sustained growth across many franchises: TAVR, PFA, Leadless Pacemakers, Diabetes, Spine, and Neuromodulation

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended October 25, 2024.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $8.4 billion increased 5.3% as reported and 5.0% organic

increased 5.3% as reported and 5.0% organic GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 ; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.26

; non-GAAP diluted EPS of Company raises FY25 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance

Financial Results

$8.403 billion

Other revenue of $37 million in the current year and $61 million in the prior year; and

in the current year and in the prior year; and Foreign currency translation benefit of $45 million on the remaining segments.

Medtronic reported Q2 worldwide revenue of, an increase of 5.3% as reported and 5.0% on an organic basis. Organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

As reported, Q2 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.270 billion and $0.99, respectively, representing increases of 40% and 46%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q2 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.620 billion and $1.26, respectively, representing a decrease of 3% and an increase of 1%, respectively. Included in Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS was a -9 cent impact from foreign currency translation. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS grew 8% on a constant currency basis.

“Our momentum is building as we keep executing on our commitments, delivering yet another consecutive quarter of strong results that came in ahead of expectations,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. “Innovation matters, and innovation is really driving our growth today. As we look ahead, we’re confident that this diversified growth will keep going, especially given the strength of our pipeline in high-impact markets that will allow us to benefit even more patients around the world.”

Cardiovascular Portfolio

$3.102 billion

CRHF results included mid-single digit growth in Cardiac Rhythm Management, driven by high-single digit growth in Defibrillation Solutions and Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including high-teens growth in Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems; Cardiac Ablation Solutions had flat results as strong growth of the PulseSelect™ pulsed field ablation (PFA) system offset declines in cryoablation

SHA results driven by high-single digit growth in Structural Heart, on the U.S. launch of the Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system, and low-double digit growth in Cardiac Surgery

CPV delivered mid-single digit growth in both Coronary, with strength in guide catheters and balloons, and Peripheral Vascular Health

Ramping commercial availability of the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9™ catheter following late October U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval

Received CE Mark for Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system in late October; started commercial launch across Europe this month

this month Launched Avalus Ultra™ surgical valve in Western Europe and VitalFlow™ Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) system in the U.S.

and VitalFlow™ Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) system in the U.S. In September, Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure named to FORTUNE 2024 ‘Change the World’ list

Earlier this month, granted transitional pass-through (TPT) payment under the U.S. Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System beginning January 1, 2025 , for Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) catheter, used in the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue ofincreased 6.1% as reported and 5.6% organic, with a high-single digit increase in SHA and mid-single digit increases in CRHF and CPV, all on an organic basis.

Neuroscience Portfolio

$2.451 billion

CST above market performance driven by continued adoption of the AiBLE™ ecosystem of spine implants and enabling technology, with mid-single digit growth in Core Spine and high-single digit growth in Biologics and Neurosurgery

Specialty Therapies results driven by mid-single digit growth in both Neurovascular, with continued strength in hemorrhagic stroke products, and Pelvic Health, on continued adoption of the InterStim X™ system; ENT grew low-single digits on strength in capital placements

Neuromodulation drove above market performance, with high-teens growth in Brain Modulation on the continued launch of the Percept™ RC deep brain stimulator (DBS) with BrainSense™ technology; Pain Therapies grew low-double digits, including low-double digit growth in U.S. Pain Stim on the continued launch of the Inceptiv™ spinal cord stimulator

Medtronic pioneering ADAPT-PD clinical trial methods and preliminary data studying adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) published in September in npj Parkinson’s Disease

In September, expanded AiBLE™ spine surgery ecosystem with new technologies and announced partnership with Siemens Healthineers to co-market and integrate the Siemens Healthineers Multitom Rax™ imaging system

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue ofincreased 7.1% as reported and 6.7% organic, with a low-double digits increase in Neuromodulation and mid-single digit increases in both CST and Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

$2.128 billion

SE results included flat results in both Advanced Surgical Technologies, with strength in Advanced Energy, driven by continued adoption of the LigaSure™ Maryland XP vessel sealer, offsetting declines in Advanced Stapling; General Surgical Technologies grew low-single digits, with strength in Hernia and Wound Management products

ACM performance included high-single digit growth in Nellcor™ Blood Oxygen Management products

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) divisions. Revenue ofincreased 1.2% as reported and increased 0.7% organic, with low-single digit organic increase in ACM and flat organic result in SE. SE year-over-year results were affected by a difficult comparison from prior year supply recovery in Surgical and increased high-single digits sequentially.

Diabetes

$686 million

U.S. revenue grew high-single digits on the continued adoption of the MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery (AID) system

International revenue grew low-double digits on increasing CGM attachment rates and the continued roll-out of Simplera Sync™ sensor

In September, meta-analysis of 28 randomized control trials published in Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews

Revenue ofincreased 12.4% as reported and 11.0% organic.

Guidance

The company today raised its FY25 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company raised its FY25 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.75% to 5% versus the prior range of 4.5% to 5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency exchange, if recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY25 revenue growth on an adjusted basis would be in the range of 3.4% to 3.9%.

The company raised its FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to the new range of $5.44 to $5.50 versus the prior $5.42 to $5.50. This includes an estimated -5% impact from foreign currency exchange based on recent rates, unchanged from the prior guidance. The company’s guidance represents FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 4.6% to 5.8%.

“We’re restoring our earnings power through our focus on underlying margin improvement, delivering another quarter of high-single digit constant currency adjusted EPS growth,” said Gary Corona, Medtronic interim chief financial officer. “And now, as the impact from foreign currency abates, we expect to report high-single digit adjusted EPS growth in the back half of our fiscal year, in line with our long-term commitment to deliver durable, mid-single digit organic revenue growth with EPS leverage.”

FY24 Impact Report

Achieved 2025 goal to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 50% a year early, with a 52% reduction in FY24

Exceeded goal to reduce aggregate product complaint rate by 10% for identified product families, with a 33% reduction in FY24

More than 78 million patients served through expanded access strategies

$2.7B spent in R&D investments to drive innovation

Today, Medtronic released itsdemonstrating the company’s sustainability progress. Medtronic also launched a newandfeaturing notable key performance indicators and stories, as well as an onlinethat shows the company’s commitment to transparent disclosure and reporting:

Video Webcast Information

November 19

8:00 a.m. EST

7:00 a.m. CST

Medtronic will host a video webcast today,, at) to provide information about its businesses for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events icon at, and this earnings release will be archived at. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company’s prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events icon at

Medtronic plans to report its FY25 third and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and Wednesday, May 21, 2025, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation

The second quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Investor Events link at. To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations,. To view the first quarter earnings presentation,

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(5) Adjusted FY24(5) Growth Cardiovascular $ 3,102 $ 2,923 6.1 % $ 16 $ 3,086 $ 2,923 5.6 % $ 6,108 $ 5,773 5.8 % $ (23) $ 6,132 $ 5,773 6.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,578 1,492 5.8 11 1,567 1,492 5.0 3,114 2,938 6.0 (8) 3,122 2,938 6.2 Structural Heart & Aortic 881 819 7.6 4 877 819 7.1 1,736 1,633 6.3 (8) 1,744 1,633 6.8 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 643 613 4.9 1 642 613 4.8 1,259 1,202 4.7 (7) 1,266 1,202 5.3 Neuroscience 2,451 2,288 7.1 10 2,441 2,288 6.7 4,768 4,506 5.8 (8) 4,776 4,506 6.0 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,234 1,157 6.7 3 1,231 1,157 6.4 2,382 2,260 5.4 (6) 2,387 2,260 5.6 Specialty Therapies 737 705 4.6 5 732 705 3.9 1,450 1,400 3.5 (2) 1,452 1,400 3.7 Neuromodulation 480 426 12.6 2 478 426 12.1 937 846 10.8 (1) 938 846 10.9 Medical Surgical 2,128 2,103 1.2 10 2,117 2,103 0.7 4,123 4,107 0.4 (18) 4,142 4,107 0.8 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,649 1,641 0.5 9 1,641 1,641 — 3,193 3,187 0.2 (13) 3,207 3,187 0.6 Acute Care & Monitoring 478 462 3.6 1 477 462 3.3 930 921 1.0 (5) 935 921 1.6 Diabetes 686 610 12.4 9 678 610 11.0 1,333 1,189 12.1 5 1,329 1,189 11.8 Total Reportable Segments 8,366 7,923 5.6 45 8,322 7,923 5.0 16,333 15,575 4.9 (46) 16,379 15,575 5.2 Other(2) 37 61 (38.9) — — — — (15) 111 (113.5) (2) — — — TOTAL $ 8,403 $ 7,984 5.3 % $ 45 $ 8,322 $ 7,923 5.0 % $ 16,318 $ 15,686 4.0 % $ (48) $ 16,379 $ 15,575 5.2 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the three months ended July 26, 2024, impacting year-to-date figures, $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended October 25, 2024 includes $82 million of revenue adjustments related to $37 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2) and $45 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 27, 2023 excludes $61 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2). (5) The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $61 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $75 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $46 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 27, 2023 excludes $111 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited) SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Adjusted FY25 Adjusted FY24 Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Adjusted FY25 Adjusted FY24 Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,434 $ 1,427 0.5 % $ 1,434 $ 1,427 0.5 % $ 2,836 $ 2,776 2.2 % $ 2,836 $ 2,776 2.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 768 782 (1.8) 768 782 (1.8) 1,534 1,502 2.1 1,534 1,502 2.1 Structural Heart & Aortic 388 367 5.7 388 367 5.7 757 724 4.5 757 724 4.5 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 278 278 0.1 278 278 0.1 546 550 (0.8) 546 550 (0.8) Neuroscience 1,677 1,560 7.5 1,677 1,560 7.5 3,242 3,057 6.0 3,242 3,057 6.0 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 926 863 7.2 926 863 7.2 1,781 1,685 5.7 1,781 1,685 5.7 Specialty Therapies 418 403 3.6 418 403 3.6 816 795 2.6 816 795 2.6 Neuromodulation 333 293 13.7 333 293 13.7 645 577 11.8 645 577 11.8 Medical Surgical 944 948 (0.4) 944 948 (0.4) 1,825 1,815 0.5 1,825 1,815 0.5 Surgical & Endoscopy 675 688 (1.9) 675 688 (1.9) 1,304 1,308 (0.2) 1,304 1,308 (0.2) Acute Care & Monitoring 269 260 3.6 269 260 3.6 521 508 2.6 521 508 2.6 Diabetes 232 217 6.9 232 217 6.9 447 405 10.4 447 405 10.4 Total Reportable Segments 4,286 4,151 3.3 4,286 4,151 3.3 8,350 8,054 3.7 8,350 8,054 3.7 Other(3) 18 23 (22.2) — — — 37 45 (19.0) — — — TOTAL $ 4,304 $ 4,175 3.1 % $ 4,286 $ 4,151 3.3 % $ 8,387 $ 8,099 3.6 % $ 8,350 $ 8,054 3.7 %

(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(5) Adjusted FY24(5) Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,668 $ 1,496 11.5 % $ 16 $ 1,652 $ 1,496 10.4 % $ 3,272 $ 2,996 9.2 % $ (23) $ 3,295 $ 2,996 10.0 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 811 710 14.2 11 799 710 12.6 1,580 1,436 10.0 (8) 1,588 1,436 10.6 Structural Heart & Aortic 492 451 9.1 4 488 451 8.3 980 909 7.8 (8) 988 909 8.7 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 365 335 8.9 1 364 335 8.7 713 652 9.3 (7) 720 652 10.4 Neuroscience 774 728 6.3 10 764 728 5.0 1,526 1,449 5.3 (8) 1,535 1,449 5.9 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 308 293 5.0 3 305 293 3.9 600 576 4.2 (6) 606 576 5.2 Specialty Therapies 319 302 5.8 5 315 302 4.3 634 605 4.8 (2) 636 605 5.1 Neuromodulation 146 133 10.4 2 144 133 8.8 292 269 8.8 (1) 293 269 9.1 Medical Surgical 1,183 1,155 2.5 10 1,173 1,155 1.6 2,298 2,292 0.3 (18) 2,317 2,292 1.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 974 953 2.3 9 966 953 1.4 1,889 1,879 0.5 (13) 1,902 1,879 1.2 Acute Care & Monitoring 209 202 3.5 1 208 202 2.8 409 413 (0.9) (5) 414 413 0.4 Diabetes 455 394 15.5 9 446 394 13.2 886 784 13.1 5 882 784 12.5 Total Reportable Segments 4,080 3,772 8.2 45 4,035 3,772 7.0 7,983 7,521 6.1 (46) 8,028 7,521 6.7 Other(2) 19 37 (49.4) — — — — (51) 66 (178.3) (2) — — — TOTAL $ 4,099 $ 3,809 7.6 % $ 45 $ 4,035 $ 3,772 7.0 % $ 7,931 $ 7,587 4.5 % $ (48) $ 8,028 $ 7,521 6.7 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the three months ended July 26, 2024, impacting year-to-date figures, $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended October 25, 2024 includes $64 million of revenue adjustments related to $19 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), and $45 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended October 27, 2023 excludes $37 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2). (5) The six months ended October 25, 2024 excludes $97 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $38 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $46 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The six months ended October 27, 2023 excludes $66 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in millions, except per share data) October 25, 2024 October 27, 2023 October 25, 2024 October 27, 2023 Net sales $ 8,403 $ 7,984 $ 16,318 $ 15,686 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,946 2,761 5,707 5,390 Research and development expense 697 698 1,373 1,365 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,757 2,686 5,412 5,299 Amortization of intangible assets 413 425 827 855 Restructuring charges, net 30 40 77 94 Certain litigation charges, net — 65 81 105 Other operating income, net (34) (31) (33) (30) Operating profit 1,595 1,340 2,873 2,608 Other non-operating income, net (173) (154) (330) (230) Interest expense, net 209 180 376 329 Income before income taxes 1,559 1,313 2,827 2,510 Income tax provision 281 402 500 802 Net income 1,278 911 2,327 1,708 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9) (2) (15) (8) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,270 $ 909 $ 2,312 $ 1,700 Basic earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.68 $ 1.79 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.68 $ 1.79 $ 1.28 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,282.4 1,330.2 1,288.6 1,330.3 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,286.9 1,331.9 1,292.5 1,332.8

The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,403 $ 2,946 64.9 % $ 1,595 19.0 % $ 1,559 $ 1,270 $ 0.99 18.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 413 4.9 413 338 0.26 18.2 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (11) 0.1 46 0.5 46 37 0.03 19.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (5) 0.1 (25) (0.3) (25) (30) (0.02) (20.0) (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — (10) (21) (0.02) (100.0) Medical device regulations(5) — (9) 0.1 12 0.1 12 10 0.01 16.7 Certain tax adjustments, net — — — — — — 16 0.01 — Non-GAAP $ 8,403 $ 2,921 65.2 % $ 2,041 24.3 % $ 1,995 $ 1,620 $ 1.26 18.3 % Currency impact (45) (103) 1.1 145 1.9 0.09 Currency Adjusted $ 8,358 $ 2,818 66.3 % $ 2,186 26.2 % $ 1.35 Three months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,984 $ 2,761 65.4 % $ 1,340 16.8 % $ 1,313 $ 909 $ 0.68 30.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 425 5.3 425 360 0.27 15.3 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (15) 0.2 91 1.1 91 76 0.06 17.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (6) 0.1 58 0.7 58 51 0.04 12.1 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 65 0.8 65 50 0.04 23.1 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 25 21 0.02 20.0 Medical device regulations(5) — (21) 0.3 30 0.4 30 24 0.02 20.0 Certain tax adjustments, net(6) — — — — — — 176 0.13 — Non-GAAP $ 7,984 $ 2,720 65.9 % $ 2,009 25.2 % $ 2,008 $ 1,667 $ 1.25 16.9 %

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 19, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business-related charges. The three months ended October 25, 2024, also include gains related to certain business or asset sales. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The charge primarily relates to the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 16,318 $ 5,707 65.0 % $ 2,873 17.6 % $ 2,827 $ 2,312 $ 1.79 17.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 827 4.9 827 678 0.52 18.0 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (20) 0.1 108 0.6 108 87 0.07 19.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (16) 0.1 (13) (0.1) (13) (19) (0.01) (46.2) Certain litigation charges, net — — — 81 0.5 81 68 0.05 16.0 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — (27) (38) (0.03) (37.0) Medical device regulations(5) — (20) 0.1 27 0.2 27 22 0.02 18.5 Other(6) 90 — 0.4 90 0.5 90 70 0.05 22.2 Certain tax adjustments, net — — — — — — 33 0.03 — Non-GAAP $ 16,408 $ 5,651 65.6 % $ 3,993 24.3 % $ 3,921 $ 3,213 $ 2.49 17.7 % Currency impact 46 (134) 0.9 246 1.5 0.16 Currency Adjusted $ 16,454 $ 5,517 66.5 % $ 4,239 25.8 % $ 2.65 Six months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 15,686 $ 5,390 65.6 % $ 2,608 16.6 % $ 2,510 $ 1,700 $ 1.28 32.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 855 5.5 855 724 0.54 15.2 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (30) 0.2 182 1.2 182 152 0.11 16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (12) 0.1 107 0.7 107 97 0.07 9.3 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 105 0.7 105 81 0.06 22.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 89 85 0.06 5.6 Medical device regulations(5) — (42) 0.3 62 0.4 62 49 0.04 21.0 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) — — — — — — 375 0.28 — Non-GAAP $ 15,686 $ 5,306 66.2 % $ 3,919 25.0 % $ 3,910 $ 3,262 $ 2.45 16.4 %

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 19, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business-related charges. The six months ended October 25, 2024, also include gains related to certain business or asset sales. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (7) The charge relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 2023, Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision, the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions) Net Sales SG&A Expense SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales R&D Expense R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales Other Operating (Income) Expense, net Other Operating (Inc.)/Exp., net as a % of Net Sales Other Non- Operating Income, net GAAP $ 8,403 $ 2,757 32.8 % $ 697 8.3 % $ (34) (0.4) % $ (173) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (6) (0.1) — — — — — Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (19) (0.2) — — 50 0.6 — Medical device regulations(4) — — — (4) — — — — (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) — — — — — — — 10 Non-GAAP $ 8,403 $ 2,732 32.5 % $ 693 8.2 % $ 16 0.2 % $ (163) Six months ended October 25, 2024 (in millions) Net Sales SG&A Expense SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales R&D Expense R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales Other Operating (Income) Expense, net Other Operating (Inc.)/Exp., net as a % of Net Sales Other Non- Operating Income, net GAAP $ 16,318 $ 5,412 33.2 % $ 1,373 8.4 % $ (33) (0.2) % $ (330) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (11) (0.1) — — — — — Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (27) (0.3) — — 55 0.3 — Medical device regulations(4) — — — (7) (0.1) — — — Other(6) 90 — — — — — — — (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) — — — — — — — 27 Non-GAAP $ 16,408 $ 5,374 32.8 % $ 1,366 8.3 % $ 23 0.1 % $ (303)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 19, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Six months ended (in millions) October 25, 2024 October 27, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,944 $ 1,536 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (924) (815) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,020 $ 721

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 19, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions) October 25, 2024 April 26, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,394 $ 1,284 Investments 6,595 6,721 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $195 and $173, respectively 6,260 6,128 Inventories 5,479 5,217 Other current assets 2,710 2,584 Total current assets 22,438 21,935 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,438 6,131 Goodwill 41,161 40,986 Other intangible assets, net 12,423 13,225 Tax assets 3,572 3,657 Other assets 4,009 4,047 Total assets $ 90,042 $ 89,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt obligations $ 3,719 $ 1,092 Accounts payable 2,376 2,410 Accrued compensation 1,893 2,375 Accrued income taxes 947 1,330 Other accrued expenses 3,260 3,582 Total current liabilities 12,195 10,789 Long-term debt 24,607 23,932 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 1,084 1,101 Accrued income taxes 1,432 1,859 Deferred tax liabilities 473 515 Other liabilities 1,534 1,365 Total liabilities 41,326 39,561 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,282,553,150 and 1,311,337,531 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 20,824 23,129 Retained earnings 30,919 30,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,250) (3,318) Total shareholders’ equity 48,494 50,214 Noncontrolling interests 222 206 Total equity 48,716 50,420 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,042 $ 89,981

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six months ended (in millions) October 25, 2024 October 27, 2023 Operating Activities: Net income $ 2,327 $ 1,708 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,337 1,344 Provision for credit losses 45 37 Deferred income taxes 57 (36) Stock-based compensation 242 219 Other, net (98) 182 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (181) (117) Inventories (278) (616) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (707) (699) Other operating assets and liabilities (800) (486) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,944 1,536 Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (22) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (924) (815) Purchases of investments (4,019) (3,403) Sales and maturities of investments 4,338 3,336 Other investing activities, net 1 (59) Net cash used in investing activities (604) (963) Financing Activities: Change in current debt obligations, net (67) 1,321 Issuance of long-term debt 3,209 — Dividends to shareholders (1,795) (1,836) Issuance of ordinary shares 232 149 Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,780) (378) Other financing activities, net (64) 153 Net cash used in financing activities (1,265) (591) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 35 (214) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 110 (232) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,284 1,543 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,394 $ 1,311 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 1,335 $ 1,110 Interest 513 476

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Ireland

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway,, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visitand follow on

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company’s underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

Multitom Rax™ is a trademark of Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

