Medscape Partners with City of Hope to Enhance Oncology Content and Insights for Clinicians Worldwide

The collaboration enhances Medscape's oncology resources with additional expert-validated insights to help clinicians navigate an increasingly complex cancer care landscape across all platforms

NEWARK, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, the leading digital global platform used by physicians and healthcare professionals (HCPs), today announced a strategic collaboration with City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment system at the forefront of cancer research, treatment, and education.

Through this collaboration, Medscape will further strengthen its oncology reference content, ensuring it reflects the highest standards of clinical accuracy, relevance and current practice.

Oncology experts from City of Hope will contribute to the development of Medscape's core oncology educational and reference materials, delivering data-driven insights on cancer treatment and research to support clinical decision-making and real-world patient care.

"Oncology is one of the fastest-evolving areas of medicine — and the most-searched condition globally by physicians using our Medscape content," said Lori Dickerson, PharmD, Executive Director of Medscape Reference Content. "Our collaboration with City of Hope further strengthens our ability to deliver authoritative, clinically relevant insights across all of Medscape's platforms, helping oncology professionals stay current and make confident decisions."

More than 700 physicians and nearly 2,000 researchers at City of Hope are delivering best-in-class oncology care and pushing the bounds of cancer science. They leverage state-of-the-art care centers, labs and on-site manufacturing facilities to deliver cures that are reaching patients today, not years from now.

City of Hope experts will serve as authors and peer reviewers, helping to assess emerging evidence and ensure alignment with current standards of cancer care.

"As cancer care evolves at an unprecedented pace, it is critical that clinicians have access to timely, trusted insights that reduce and eliminate inequities in cancer outcomes," said Vijay Trisal, M.D., City of Hope system chief clinical officer and the Dr. Norman & Melinda Payson Professor in Medicine. "Through this collaboration with Medscape, City of Hope is helping deliver the latest evidence and clinical perspectives directly to healthcare professionals, supporting more informed cancer care decisions and better outcomes for patients."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by Medscape and City of Hope to elevate the quality and accessibility of oncology information, better equipping physicians with dependable resources in an increasingly complex treatment landscape.

About Medscape



Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape AI is the first and only medical-grade generative AI platform that synthesizes peer‑reviewed evidence, real-time medical news, and Medscape's expert‑validated content in seconds, delivering clinically verified insights that healthcare professionals can trust. Built for global healthcare, Medscape AI is free to all 13+ million Medscape members and accessible in any language, in any country, and in any clinic. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

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SOURCE Medscape