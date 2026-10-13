Medline launches enhanced TrackPoint™ to simplify inventory management for post-acute care

Combines real-time inventory tracking with PointClickCare® integration to reduce manual work and improve supply visibility

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced the launch of an enhanced version of TrackPoint™, its online inventory management and patient item usage solution designed to help long-term care and inpatient hospice providers more easily track supplies from Medline, capture patient-level usage and gain visibility into inventory across locations.

TrackPoint provides an easy-to-use solution that helps facilities streamline how they order and manage supplies purchased from Medline. The platform gives providers greater control over supply management by automating manual workflows and enabling more accurate tracking of what is on hand, where products are used and when replenishment is needed.

"We know that our customers, especially in post-acute care, often don't have access to inventory management solutions and charge-capturing systems purpose-built for them," said Dave Kordik, vice president customer technology solutions, Medline. "Everything is very manual. We saw an opportunity to provide a more streamlined, modernized application for them."

TrackPoint integrates with PointClickCare® for real-time patient data synching and helps providers improve inventory efficiency through several core capabilities:

Real-time Medline inventory visibility to understand what is on hand, where it is located, and what needs to be restocked.

to understand what is on hand, where it is located, and what needs to be restocked. Patient item and service usage tracking to support more accurate documentation and data needed for proactive care and operational efficiency.

to support more accurate documentation and data needed for proactive care and operational efficiency. Standardized workflows to create consistent processes for receiving, dispensing and tracking supplies and services.

to create consistent processes for receiving, dispensing and tracking supplies and services. Reduced manual work and errors through digital processes and barcode scanning.

through digital processes and barcode scanning. Simplified purchasing through Medline.com to streamline ordering and reduce duplicate data entry.

through Medline.com to streamline ordering and reduce duplicate data entry. Accurate multi-location inventory to manage multiple facilities for better counts and replenishment to align supply spend with patient needs and services delivered.

"Our goal is to make inventory management easier and more actionable for long-term care and inpatient hospice providers," said Renee Fisher, senior vice president, national field sales, post-acute care, Medline. "We're excited to help customers improve visibility into supply usage, streamline everyday workflows and make more informed decisions that support both operational efficiency and patient care."

Learn more about TrackPoint at https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/trackpoint-healthcare-inventory-management/.

About Medline



Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

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SOURCE Medline