Press Releases

Medline announces participation in the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that Jim Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Drazin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 9:30am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Medline’s Investor Relations website for six months following the event.

About Medline
Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
Karen King
Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty
Director, Investor Relations
(847) 247-7222
IR@medline.com

Media Relations:
Ben Fox
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(224) 327-9999
media@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.


Illinois Events
