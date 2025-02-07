MediPrint Ophthalmics Advances Glaucoma Program, Expands Patent Portfolio, and Prepares for Key Industry Presentation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediPrint® Ophthalmics, a clinical-stage ophthalmic drug delivery company, continues to advance its innovative glaucoma program following the successful completion of its Phase 2b clinical trial for LL-BMT1. As the company progresses towards the next phase of development, MediPrint anticipates meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 to discuss preparations for Phase 3 clinical studies.





Regulatory Progress and Path Toward Phase 3

Following the promising results from its Phase 2b trial, MediPrint remains committed to bringing LL-BMT1 to market as a novel drug delivery platform for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company expects to engage with the FDA in 2025 to align regulatory requirements and define the pathway for Phase 3 studies. LL-BMT1’s sustained drug delivery approach via a 3D-printed, drug-eluting contact lens offers a potential paradigm shift in glaucoma care by significantly reducing treatment burden and enhancing patient compliance. The study demonstrated that LL-BMT1 provided similar therapeutic results as a once-a-week solution to the comparator, 0.01% bimatoprost eye drop, offering a significant dosing advantage over one or multiple-times-per-day eye drop regimens.

Expansion of Patent Portfolio: Extending Innovation and Leadership

MediPrint has further solidified its intellectual property portfolio with the recent issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,178,904 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 31, 2024. This patent, which covers MediPrint’s proprietary chemistry related to the sustained delivery of prostaglandins from contact lenses, extends the company’s patent protection through 2043. The prostaglandin evaluated in LL-BMT1 was bimatoprost, a well-established treatment for lowering intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients.

With this milestone, MediPrint’s global patent portfolio now encompasses 29 granted patents, with additional patents pending. This robust intellectual property estate reinforces the company’s leadership in ophthalmic drug delivery and underscores its commitment to pioneering innovative solutions for the treatment of ocular diseases.

Upcoming Presentation at Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum

MediPrint is also pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Glaucoma Research Foundation’s annual meeting, the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum, taking place this week in San Francisco. The company will present its latest developments in sustained drug delivery technology and discuss how LL-BMT1 could redefine the standard of care for patients with glaucoma.

“Our continued progress in both clinical development and intellectual property expansion reflects MediPrint’s unwavering commitment to innovation in ophthalmic drug delivery,” said Praful Doshi, Founder and CEO of MediPrint Ophthalmics. “As we prepare for regulatory discussions and advance towards Phase 3, we remain focused on delivering transformative solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

About MediPrint® Ophthalmics

MediPrint® Ophthalmics is a San Diego-based clinical-stage eye care pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing vision for life. The company is pioneering drug-eluting contact lenses that deliver therapeutics directly to the eye, providing comfortable, convenient, preservative-free alternatives to traditional eye drop treatments. MediPrint’s portfolio is designed to address major eye conditions, including glaucoma, myopia, dry eye, and discomfort associated with contact lens use. For more information, please visit www.mediprintlens.com.

