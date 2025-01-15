Medidata Expands Leadership Team to Drive Patient-Centered and Customer-Focused Innovation

Alicia Staley, Lisa Moneymaker, and Chris King bring expertise to enhance patient and customer experiences across Medidata offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has named Alicia Staley as chief patient officer and senior vice president, social impact and engagement, Lisa Moneymaker as senior vice president, strategic customer engagement, and Chris King as senior vice president, head of customer success, services, and support. In their roles, they will prioritize patients and customers by addressing their needs with empathy, expertise, and forward-thinking solutions. By championing these values, they will not only enhance the patient and customer experience but also propel forward Medidata’s mission to power smarter treatments and foster healthier people.





As chief patient officer, Staley will continue to infuse the patient perspective into Medidata’s development of experiences and solutions, leading to treatments that better address their priorities and concerns. In her newly-created role, Moneymaker will lead efforts to strengthen customer relationships by fostering a culture of active listening and anticipating their needs before they arise. King will take these relationships even further by providing support at every step of the engagement with Medidata to improve overall satisfaction. Through these appointments, each leader will help drive Medidata’s growth and reinforce its leadership in clinical trials.

“Our mission to enhance the patient and customer experience requires executives who deeply understand their challenges and priorities,” said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. “Alicia, Lisa, and Chris bring decades of expertise and a passion for innovation that will help us deliver solutions that truly make a difference for patients and customers around the world.”

Staley has over 20 years of experience in software design and information systems management. After joining Medidata in 2018, she established the Patient Insights Board, promoting patient centricity into the software development lifecycle and creating technical solutions that improve the overall patient experience in clinical research.

Moneymaker is a seasoned industry leader with nearly 25 years of experience leading teams at the intersection of technology and clinical research and working across pharma, biotech, and medical devices.

King brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, with deep expertise in customer success. Prior to Medidata, Chris served as senior vice president, professional services at Salesforce, overseeing large-scale operations.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 35,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

