Medidata and Tigermed Renew Strategic Partnership Aimed at Accelerating Clinical Trials Globally

Extended partnership will enhance study efficiency and regulatory compliance, leveraging Medidata’s platform to improve access to new therapies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has extended its 13-year relationship with Tigermed, a leading global provider of clinical research solutions across the full life cycle of global biopharmaceutical and medical device products. This extended partnership will further harness the Medidata Platform from early-phase trials to post-marketing surveillance, to optimize study workflows, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve the speed of delivering new therapies to patients worldwide, including the emerging markets.





Since 2011, Tigermed has successfully completed over 300 clinical studies across diverse therapeutic areas, including oncology, vaccines, endocrine, and cardiovascular conditions, with the adoption of Medidata Platform. Built on a longstanding relationship, Tigermed will continue to leverage the Medidata Platform to seamlessly integrate with their workflow, automating data capture and streamlining operations traditionally reliant on labor-intensive CRO services. This collaboration will improve trial efficiency, connecting patients, sites, and sponsors, shortening time to market for new products.

“Our partnership with Medidata has allowed our customers to make informed, data-driven decisions and achieve milestones faster,” said Hao Wu, executive director and co-president, Tigermed. “We are delighted to extend this collaboration and look forward to leveraging more of Medidata’s technologies, including Medidata AI, as we shape the future of clinical trials worldwide.”

“Tigermed exemplifies the evolving role of CROs in driving efficiencies across the clinical trial process,” said Edwin Ng, senior vice president and general manager, APAC, Medidata. “Through this partnership, we’re able to jointly push the boundaries of trial management, improving the study experiences and ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients and sponsors around the world.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 35,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are collaborating with over 3,200 customers and committed to moving their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 180 locations with over 10,000 employees across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients’ needs, and ultimately saving lives.

