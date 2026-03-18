Medicus Pharma To Discuss Positive Skinject(R) Phase 2 Topline Results In Fireside Chat Hosted By Brookline Capital Markets Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst

Phase 2 Study Demonstrated 73% clinical Clearance in the 200-µg Arm suggests that ~3 out of 4 treated lesions may allow patients to avoid immediate surgical intervention.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company"), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets, announced today that members of its executive management team, led by Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO, will participate in a live fireside chat on Thursday, March 19, 2026, hosted by Kumaraguru (Kumar) Raja, Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Brookline Capital Markets.

Event: Fireside Chat with Kumar Raja, Brookline Capital Markets Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qk7s5UgXQUGTymwxCJvKMw

Dr. Bokhari will provide a company update including a review of the positive SkinJect® SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical trial topline results that were reported earlier this month.

Key findings of the study include 73% clinical Clearance in the 200-µg Arm suggests that ~3 out of 4 treated lesions may allow patients to avoid immediate surgical intervention.

The SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 study is a "randomized, double-blind, three-arm Phase 2 study evaluating two dose levels of microneedle-mediated delivery of doxorubicin compared with a device-only control in patients with nodular basal cell carcinoma.

Previously reported Topline results of the clinical clearance of study are tabulated below:

Table 1. Clinical Clearance by Treatment Arm

Treatment Arm # of patients (47) Clinical clearance (Day 29) # of patients (43) Clinical Clearance (Day 57) 200 μg D-MNA 15 40% 15 73% P-MNA 15 33% 16 38% 100 μg D-MNA 17 47% 12 42%

P-MNA: Microneedle device-only control arm

D-MNA: Doxorubicin-loaded microneedle array

The study results demonstrate clear separation in clinical response between the D-MNA treatment arm (73%) and P-MNA treatment arm (38%) in the 200-µg cohort at Day 57, supporting the continued development of SkinJect as a potential non-surgical treatment option for patients with basal cell carcinoma.

The dataset reflects two complementary components of the SkinJect mechanism:

Biologic activity from the microneedle delivery platform Additional tumor-killing activity from the chemotherapeutic agent

Biological Activity of the Microneedle Device-Only Control (P-MNA)

The SKNJCT-003 study included a microneedle device-only control arm (P-MNA) that did not contain the chemotherapeutic agent. Microneedle insertion into tumor tissue is known to produce localized biological activity, including:

mechanical disruption of tumor architecture

activation of wound-healing pathways

localized immune signaling

Basal cell carcinoma is recognized as a highly immunogenic tumor, and these localized biological responses are designed to contribute to tumor regression even without drug loading.

The Company previously observed similar biological effects in:

the SKNJCT-001 Phase 1 safety study (2021)

the interim analysis of SKNJCT-003 in March 2025

Separation Between Drug and Device Arms

The SKNJCT-003 study demonstrated substantially higher clinical clearance in the drug-loaded microneedle cohort compared with the device-only control arm atDay 57:

200-µg D-MNA cohort: 73% clinical clearance

P-MNA cohort: 38% clinical clearance

Importantly, the magnitude of response observed in the active treatment cohort relative to the device-only control arm provides clinically meaningful evidence of drug-mediated therapeutic effect within a biologically active microneedle delivery platform.

The Company believes the dataset represents decision-grade evidence supporting continued development of the SkinJect program and advancement toward regulatory discussions and potential strategic partnerships.

The fireside chat will conclude with a Q&A session during which participants can ask questions. Please note this event will be live only; there will be no publicly available recording or archived webcast.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

Company's key therapeutics assets are:

SkinJect™, a novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on non-melanoma skin diseases, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Gorlin Syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome, collectively representing an ~$2 billion market opportunity.

Teverelix®, a next generation GnRH antagonist is a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate, collectively representing an ~$6 billion market opportunity.

The Company actively engaged in following collaborations:

Skinject™ Platform Expansion

In August 2025, the Company announced its entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helix Nanotechnologies, Inc. (HelixNano), a Boston-based biotech company focused on developing a proprietary advanced mRNA platform, in respect of their shared mutual interest in the development or commercial arrangement contemplated by the MoU. The MoU is non-binding and shall not be construed to obligate either party to proceed with a joint venture or any further development or commercial arrangement, unless and until definitive agreements are executed, and there can be no assurance that such definitive agreements will be executed.

The Company is exploring co-development of thermostable infectious disease vaccines combining HelixNano's proprietary mRNA technology with the Medicus microneedle array delivery platform.

Patient Access and Advocacy

In October 2025, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance (GSA) to advance compassionate access to SkinJect for patients suffering from Gorlin Syndrome, also known as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome.

In collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance, Medicus is pursuing an Expanded Access IND program to provide Gorlin Syndrome patients with multiple or inoperable BCCs access to SkinJect™, the Company's investigational D-MNAs, under physician supervision.

AI Enabled Clinical Development

In December 2025, the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent to collaborate with Reliant AI Inc., a decision-intelligence company specializing in generative AI for the life sciences, to develop an AI-driven clinical data analytics platform to support capital-efficient and time-efficient clinical development through data-driven dynamic clinical-site selection, pharmacodynamic (PD) informed patient stratification, and enrollment forecasting. The initial phase of the collaboration is expected to support the upcoming Teverelix clinical study planned for 2026. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed collaboration will proceed as contemplated.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's leadership and prospects, the collaboration with GSA including the potential benefits thereof for GSA, those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome and Medicus (including as it relates to the development of SkinJect™), ability to be approved for the Expanded Access IND Program to enable those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome to access SkinJect™ under physician-supervised treatment protocols, the development of Teverelix and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix for AURr, high CV risk prostate cancer, women's health indications like endometriosis, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the MOU, including the potential signing of definitive agreements between Medicus and HelixNano and the development of thermostable infectious diseases vaccines by combining HelixNano's proprietary mRNA vaccine platform with Medicus's proprietary microneedle array (MNA) delivery platform, the Company's aim to fast-track the clinical development program and convert the SKNJCT-003 exploratory clinical trial into a pivotal clinical trial, and approval from the FDA and the timing thereof, including with respect to the Company's submission for approval in the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program, plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of SkinJect through SKNJCT-003 and SKNJCT-004, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the Company's expectations regarding reported efficacy findings and whether there will be material changes to its reported SKNJCT-003 topline results and to secure an EOP2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2026, entry into definitive documents with Reliant and the expected terms thereof, engaging in proposed Medicus-sponsored studies currently contemplated in the Reliant non-binding letter of intent and the expected benefits thereof, the expansion of SKNJCT-003 into the United Kingdom and the potential benefits therefrom, the advancement of the SKNJCT-004 study and the potential results of and benefits of such study. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", "on track", "aim", "might", "will", "will likely result", "could," "designed," "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", "potential" or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Report"), and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

SOURCE: Medicus Pharma Ltd

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