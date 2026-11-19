Nasdaq Confirmation follows CEO-Led $4.25 million in Equity Financings and $10.5 million debt exchange to satisfy the alternative minimum shareholders’ equity standard

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”), a precision-guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced that it has received written notification on November 18, 2026 (the “Conditional Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires at least $2.5 million in shareholders’ equity for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Nasdaq based its determination on the transactions described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2026. Additional details may be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

As previously disclosed, the Company completed approximately $4.25 million in equity financings, comprising a $3.0 million registered direct offering and approximately $1.25 million in private placements led by Company insiders, including a $750,000 investment by Dr. Raza Bokhari through a controlled entity. The Company also exchanged $10.5 million of indebtedness held by Streeterville Capital, LLC for non-convertible preferred shares.

“Nasdaq’s confirmation recognizes the progress we have made in strengthening Medicus’ balance sheet,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus’ Executive Chairman and CEO. “My most recent investment alongside other directors and officers reflects our commitment to the Company. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and advancing CD228V as the lead program in our precision oncology portfolio.”

Under the Conditional Compliance Notice, the Company’s compliance is conditioned upon the Company evidencing continued compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity requirement in its next periodic report for the period ending December 31, 2026. If the Company does not evidence compliance in that report, it may be subject to delisting. Nasdaq would provide written notification of any such determination, which the Company could appeal to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company remains subject to Nasdaq’s other continued listing requirements, and there can be no assurance that it will maintain compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity requirement or other continued listing requirements in the future.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company’s current therapeutic assets are:

CD228V ADC, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate molecule utilizing Pfizer’s established vedotin linker-payload platform, directed against melanotransferrin (CD228), a cell-surface protein expressed across multiple solid tumor types, such as melanoma, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and esophageal cancer.

SkinJect®, an investigational novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in Gorlin Syndrome patients, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, an investigational next-generation GnRH antagonist, is being developed as a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients, patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate and symptomatic endometriosis.

Medicus’ strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase their attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the continued listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity requirement and Nasdaq’s other continued listing requirements, and whether Nasdaq will determine that the Company has satisfied the condition set forth in the Conditional Compliance Notice. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", “on track”, “aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result", “could,” “designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", “goal”, “strive”, “prioritize”, “pursue”, “intended”, “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in the Company’s other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.