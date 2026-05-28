Medicus Pharma Announces $22 Million Non-Dilutive Financing

Financing Provides Immediate Growth Capital to Support Clinical Development Initiatives and Extends Projected Operating Cash Runway for Over Two (2) Years

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive financing agreement with an institutional investor providing for an up to $22 million structured financing facility.

The financing is expected to increase the Company’s pro forma cash position to approximately $30 million and provide a projected operating cash runway of more than twenty-four (24) months.

Under the terms of the financing agreements, Medicus will receive $12 million in immediate operating capital and an additional $10 million will be placed into a collateralized deposit account to be progressively released to the Company upon achievement of certain milestones specified under the terms of the financing.

The financing consists of:

$12.86 million secured promissory note carrying an 8.75% interest rate and a 6.5% original issue discount; and

$10 million secured promissory note carrying a 5% interest rate with no original issue discount.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the exclusive Placement Agent for the transaction.

“We believe this financing structure provides Medicus with meaningful capital flexibility while preserving the Company’s ability to support expanding strategic development initiatives,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus’ Executive Chairman and CEO. “This structure strengthens the Company’s financial outlook with nearly $30 million cash on the balance sheet providing a projected operating runway of more than twenty-four (24) months, while establishing a staged capital release mechanism aligned with execution.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support advancement of its current clinical development programs, potential strategic business development initiatives as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness of approximately $2.5 million.

Under the terms of the financing, the notes are secured by substantially all Company assets and guaranteed by all of its subsidiaries.

The financing includes an 18-month maturity and permits optional early repayment by the Company subject to customary prepayment premiums.

For further details on the transaction, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filing which is expected to be filed shortly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

Company’s current key therapeutics assets are:

SkinJect™, a novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on non-melanoma skin diseases, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Gorlin Syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome, collectively representing a ~$2 billion market opportunity.

Teverelix®, a next generation GnRH antagonist is a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate, collectively representing a ~$6 billion market opportunity.

The Company is actively engaged in following collaborations:

SkinJect™ Platform Expansion

In August 2025, the Company announced its entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helix Nanotechnologies, Inc. (HelixNano), a Boston-based biotech company focused on developing a proprietary advanced mRNA platform, in respect of their shared mutual interest in the development or commercial arrangement contemplated by the MoU. The MoU is non-binding and shall not be construed to obligate either party to proceed with a joint venture or any further development or commercial arrangement, unless and until definitive agreements are executed, and there can be no assurance that such definitive agreements will be executed.

The Company is exploring co-development of thermostable infectious disease vaccines combining HelixNano’s proprietary mRNA technology with the Medicus microneedle array delivery platform.

Patient Access and Advocacy

In October 2025, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance (GSA) to advance compassionate access to SkinJect™ for patients suffering from Gorlin Syndrome, also known as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome.

In collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance, Medicus is pursuing an Expanded Access IND program to provide Gorlin Syndrome patients with multiple or inoperable BCCs access to SkinJect™, the Company’s investigational D-MNAs, under physician supervision.

AI Enabled Clinical Development

In December 2025, the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent to collaborate with Reliant AI Inc., a decision-intelligence company specializing in generative AI for the life sciences, to develop an AI-driven clinical data analytics platform to support capital-efficient and time-efficient clinical development through data-driven dynamic clinical-site selection, pharmacodynamic (PD) informed patient stratification, and enrollment forecasting. The initial phase of the collaboration is expected to support the upcoming Teverelix clinical study planned for 2026. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed collaboration will proceed as contemplated.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. “Forward-looking information” is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, statements regarding the Company’s leadership and prospects, the collaboration with GSA including the potential benefits thereof for GSA, those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome and Medicus (including as it relates to the development of SkinJect™), ability to be approved for the Registrational IND Program to enable those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome to access SkinJect™ under physician-supervised treatment protocols, Orphan drug designation for SkinJect™ the development of Teverelix and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix for AURr, high CV risk prostate cancer, women’s health indications like endometriosis, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the MOU, including the potential signing of definitive agreements between Medicus and HelixNano and the development of thermostable infectious diseases vaccines by combining HelixNano’s proprietary mRNA vaccine platform with Medicus’s proprietary microneedle array (MNA) delivery platform, the Company’s aim to fast-track the clinical development program and convert the SKNJCT-003 exploratory clinical trial into a pivotal clinical trial, and approval from the FDA and the timing thereof, including with respect to the Company’s submission for approval in the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program, plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of SkinJect™ through SKNJCT-003 and SKNJCT-004, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the Company’s expectations regarding reported efficacy findings, the overall response rate and potential changes thereto, and whether there will be material changes to its reported SKNJCT-003 topline results and to secure an EOP2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2026, entry into definitive documents with Reliant and the expected terms thereof, engaging in proposed Medicus-sponsored studies currently contemplated in the Reliant non-binding letter of intent and the expected benefits thereof, the expansion of SKNJCT-003 into the United Kingdom and the potential benefits therefrom, the advancement of the SKNJCT-004 study and the potential results of and benefits of such study, the Company’s ability to raise capital in future debt and equity offerings and the sufficiency of such financing infrastructure to support ongoing and future operations and advancement of its clinical development programs, the Company's expectations regarding the structured financing facility, including the Company's ability to achieve specified balance reduction milestones thereunder, the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds and the Company's expectations regarding its cash position and financial outlook following the closing of the financing, and the potential expansion of strategic collaborations and licensing. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as “may”, “on track”, “aim”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “could”, “designed”, “would”, “should”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “intend”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “continue”, “target”, “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.