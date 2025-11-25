Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) Ranked #2 on InvestorsHub’s Breakout Board as Subsidiaries Surpass $848,000 in Revenue and AI Technology Development Advances

"Subsidiaries deliver strong revenue performance as MDCE advances development of innovative AI-driven health and nutrition technologies."

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), is a diversified holding company focused on technology, digital health innovation, and premium collectibles, announces that it was ranked #2 on InvestorsHub's Breakout Board on Friday, November 21, 2025-reflecting increased investor attention and continued operational traction across the company's divisions.

MDCE's wholly owned subsidiaries have now generated $848,987 in revenue year-to-date, including $478,218 during Q3, underscoring the strategic strength and stability that these divisions provide as the foundation of the parent company's long-term vision.

Last week, Infinite Auctions (www.infiniteauctions.com), MDCE's premier sports and entertainment memorabilia auction house, delivered another strong performance with well into six-figures in revenue from its Fall Flash Auction and active consignment agreement with Fanatics Collect.

Meanwhile, Real Game Used (www.realgameused.com), MDCE's AI-assisted authentication subsidiary, continues to experience elevated demand and currently maintains an order log of more than 50 high-end memorabilia authentication evaluations, propelled by the industry's growing reliance on objective, tech-driven verification.

With the subsidiaries providing consistent operational and financial momentum, MDCE is now shifting deeper into its next phases of testing, feature development, and infrastructure expansion for its upcoming technology products. These initiatives aim to reshape how mobile users engage with AI-driven tools that integrate health, diet, nutrition, lifestyle tracking, and next-generation technology. Additional details on development stages, milestones, and deployment timelines will be shared in the coming weeks.

CEO Statement

"Our subsidiaries continue to demonstrate resilience, growth, and real market demand," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Generating over $848,000 this year-with nearly half of it in Q3 alone-provides a meaningful foundation as we build forward. This stability gives us the ability to pursue our long-term mission of transforming how people use technology through innovative AI-powered mobile applications that merge health, diet, nutrition, and everyday living. We look forward to releasing more details as we progress deeper into this next stage of development."

