Press Releases

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches AI Platform for Early Basal Cell Carcinoma Detection

September 22, 2025 
1 min read

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a pioneer in AI-powered diagnostics, today unveiled its breakthrough artificial intelligence platform for the detection and monitoring of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common form of skin cancer.

Though rarely fatal, untreated BCC can cause severe disfigurement, local tissue invasion, and costly surgeries. Current detection methods rely heavily on dermatology access, which remains limited for many populations. MDCE's AI platform addresses this gap by enabling scalable, non-invasive, and at-home screening.

Technical Innovation

MDCE's AI system applies texture and reflectance analysis, recognizing hallmark features of BCC including:

  • Pearly or translucent nodule identification

  • Subsurface vascular pattern recognition (telangiectasia)

  • Ulceration tracking over time

  • Distinguishing BCC from benign growths through pixel-level texture classification

With continuous longitudinal monitoring, the system can differentiate between harmless lesions and early-stage carcinomas, providing critical alerts for medical follow-up.

"BCC affects millions each year, yet many cases go undiagnosed until they cause permanent damage," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Our AI tool can help change that equation by bringing early detection directly into the patient's hands."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCE) develops AI-based solutions for preventive medicine, with a focus on dermatology, neurology, and ocular health.

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Arizona Artificial intelligence Pipeline
ACCESS Newswire
