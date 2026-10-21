Median Technologies Strengthens Its Engagement with the International Lung Cancer Screening Community at the 50th I-ELCAP Conference in New York

Median Technologies and its U.S. subsidiary eyonis Inc. will present eyonis® LCS at this landmark meeting of the international lung cancer screening community

I-ELCAP has played a pioneering role in advancing the scientific evidence and international adoption of low-dose CT lung cancer screening

The conference will bring together many of the world’s leading experts in lung cancer screening, including I-ELCAP pioneers

Following FDA clearance and CE marking, Median Technologies and eyonis Inc. are advancing the commercial deployment of eyonis® LCS in the United States, its primary market, and Europe

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, “Median” or the “Company”), developer of eyonis®, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today announced that the Company and its U.S. subsidiary eyonis Inc. will present eyonis® LCS at the 50th International Conference on Screening for Lung Cancer organized by I-ELCAP (The International Early Lung Cancer Action Program) and taking place October 22-24, 2026, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

The 50th I-ELCAP conference marks an important milestone for this pioneering lung cancer screening initiative, bringing together many of the world’s leading experts in the field. For decades, I-ELCAP has helped build the scientific and clinical foundations for low-dose CT (LDCT) screening and its implementation worldwide. As organized screening programs continue to expand, I-ELCAP’s experience and international network play a key role in supporting broader adoption.

“I-ELCAP brings together a unique international community of experts and clinicians committed to advancing lung cancer screening and improving early detection,” said Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies. “For Median, presenting at I-ELCAP’s 50th conference is an opportunity to contribute to this global momentum and share our vision of how AI can support the next phase of lung cancer screening.”

“Turning broader lung cancer screening into clinical reality requires solutions that fit seamlessly into radiologists’ daily workflows and help them manage increasing screening volumes,” added Oran Muduroglu, President of eyonis Inc. “This is where eyonis® LCS can make a very concrete contribution, providing AI-powered detection and diagnostic support within the lung cancer screening workflow, with the objective of helping health professionals deliver screening efficiently and consistently at scale.”

Presenting at the 50th I-ELCAP conference

At the conference, Median Technologies and eyonis Inc. will present the contribution of AI-powered technologies to the large-scale implementation of lung cancer screening programs.

On Friday, October 23, Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research at Median Technologies, will present “Updates on Malignancy Prediction of Lung Nodules” during Session 6: Protocol Updates, from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. ET.

Later that morning, Stefania Baraghini, VP Marketing, eyonis®, and Benoit Huet will present “eyonis® LCS in the Era of Foundation Models: From Nodule Detection to Malignancy Prediction” during Session 7: Technology Innovation, from 10:10 to 11:10 a.m. ET.

More information on the conference agenda is available here. The event is open to public in-person and virtually.

Supporting the next phase of lung cancer screening with AI

The development and expansion of lung cancer screening programs are creating new requirements for healthcare systems and radiology departments, particularly as increasing screening volumes need to be interpreted and patients with suspicious findings appropriately identified and managed.

eyonis® LCS is the first and only FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI/ML-based Software as a Medical Device that combines computer-aided detection and computer-aided diagnosis within the lung cancer screening workflow. Following FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026, Median is advancing the commercial deployment of eyonis® LCS in both markets.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as medical devices and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press – MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Investors - SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media – TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com