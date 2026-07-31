Median Technologies and Olea Medical, a Canon Medical Systems Company, Partner to Advance Commercial Deployment of AI-Powered eyonis® LCS for Lung Cancer Screening

Both entities have signed a global strategic commercial agreement.

The agreement marks an important new step in the execution of Median’s partnership-driven commercialization strategy for eyonis® LCS

The agreement builds on the successful regulatory milestones achieved by eyonis® LCS with FDA 510(k) clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in July 2026

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, “Median” or the “Company”), manufacturer of eyonis®, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for the early detection and diagnosis of cancers, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today announced the signing of a strategic commercial partnership with Canon Medical Systems Corporation through Canon’s subsidiary Olea Medical, marking an important new step in the execution of its commercial partnerships strategy for eyonis® Lung Cancer Screening (LCS).

Under the terms of the agreement, Olea Medical and Median Technologies will support the commercialization of eyonis® LCS across the United States and Europe, as well as in other geographies that may be mutually agreed upon over time. Canon is a leading provider of CT imaging systems with a strong presence across radiology centers in the United States and Europe. CT imaging is the modality used by eyonis® LCS.

“With FDA clearance and CE marking now secured, our priority is to drive adoption and establish eyonis® LCS as a leading AI-based Software as a Medical Device for lung cancer screening on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Fredrik Brag, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Median Technologies. “As previously communicated, our objective is to build a scalable go-to-market model combining direct sales efforts with a network of strategic commercial partnerships across the United States and Europe. The signing of this new commercial partnership with Olea Medical, which follows our partnership with Tempus AI, is another important milestone in the execution of our commercialization strategy for eyonis® LCS and reinforces our ability to accelerate market adoption through complementary channels and industry-leading partners.”

Fayçal Djeridane, President of Olea Medical, said: “Screening, at large, has been a strategic conviction of ours for years: population-wide early detection is where imaging AI creates the most value for patients, and it has shaped our portfolio well before it became a policy priority. Lung cancer is where that conviction now meets its greatest opportunity. For the first time, we can detect the world's deadliest cancer at a stage where curative treatment is possible for most patients — and governments and healthcare systems everywhere are accelerating adoption. The question is no longer whether to screen, but how to make it work in real clinical life. That takes technology that is accurate, reliable and genuinely embedded in the radiologist's workflow. This is exactly where Median and Olea Medical meet: eyonis® LCS is the only AI-powered SaMD approved in both the USA and the EU for lung cancer screening, and Olea brings the platform, the integration and the clinical footprint to put it in radiologists' hands, at scale. Millions of CT scans can become life-saving diagnoses. Together, we intend to set the new global standard of care. For Olea Medical, a Canon Group Company, thoracic radiology is the natural next step in our coverage of the diagnostic journey — a more connected, more precise, more efficient approach to lung cancer diagnosis”.

Converting eyonis® LCS regulatory authorizations into commercial adoption

The collaboration follows the recent achievement of two major regulatory milestones for eyonis® LCS: FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026.

With regulatory authorizations now secured in the world's largest lung cancer screening markets, Median is focused on converting regulatory authorizations into commercial adoption of eyonis® LCS across the United States and Europe. The Company's commercialization strategy for eyonis® LCS combines direct sales activities and indirect channels through non-exclusive commercial partnerships.

Creating multiple pathways to bring eyonis® LCS to healthcare providers worldwide

The partnership with Canon Medical Systems/Olea Medical further expands the commercial ecosystem Median is building around eyonis® LCS and complements the Company's previously announced collaboration with Tempus AI (February 2026) . While each partnership brings distinct capabilities and access to different segments of the healthcare landscape, both contribute to the same objective: accelerating awareness, adoption and deployment of eyonis® LCS across major lung cancer screening markets, with the overarching goal of enabling earlier lung cancer diagnosis, expanding access to preventive care and helping save more lives.

Median continues to execute on its strategy of collaborating with leading organizations with complementary positions across the healthcare value chain for Lung Cancer Screening. Consistent with its non-exclusive and multi-channel commercialization strategy, Median intends to expand its network of partners with leading healthcare technology players, imaging software and modality companies, PACS providers, AI innovators, clinical data platforms and other strategic industry participants supporting lung cancer screening programs in the United States, Europe and other selected markets, creating additional pathways to accelerate eyonis® LCS adoption and support long-term commercial growth.

About eyonis® LCS: Lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer worldwide, accounting for 20% of all cancer-related deaths. Early diagnosis through LDCT screening has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes. eyonis® LCS is the first AI-powered Software as a Medical Device worldwide to combine detection and diagnosis within the lung cancer screening workflow, helping clinicians detect cancer earlier while improving diagnostic confidence and screening efficiency. Following FDA clearance in the United States and CE marking in Europe, Median is now positioned to accelerate commercial adoption of eyonis® LCS and address one of the largest unmet needs in cancer screening worldwide.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

About Olea Medical: Olea Medical, a Canon Group Company, is a medical imaging software company specializing in advanced, clinically validated solutions for radiology. Its portfolio includes quantitative image analysis, post-processing, and clinical decision support tools designed to assist healthcare professionals in diagnostic interpretation and workflow optimization across a broad range of clinical applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications

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emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Press – MAARC

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OLEA MEDICAL

Frédéric Henaff

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

+33 6 24 62 33 60

frederic.henaff@olea-medical.com

OLEA MEDICAL

Elodie Saccoccio

Chief Growth Officer

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elodie.saccoccio@olea-medical.com



OLEA MEDICAL

Erwan Djeridane

Legal Director

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erwan.djeridane@olea-medical.com