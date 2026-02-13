Mdxhealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on February 26

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, February 26, 2026, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, California – February 12, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: February 26, 2026 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-844-825-9789

Int’l: 1-412-317-5180

Belgium: 0800 38 961

Conference ID: 10206764







Conference ID: 10206764 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753070&tp_key=27bce7d4de

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation), exosomal and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Waltham, Massachusetts and Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

John Fraunces

Managing Director

Tel: +1 917 355 2395

Jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

