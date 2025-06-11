SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

McKesson to Host Investor Day on September 23, 2025

June 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in New York City. The event will feature presentations by McKesson’s leadership team followed by a Q&A session with chief executive officer Brian Tyler and chief financial officer Britt Vitalone. Management will provide an update on the company’s strategic priorities, growth strategies, and business outlook.



A live webcast of the event and replay, along with the company’s slide presentation will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com, where you can find a complete listing of upcoming events, including details and updates.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.


