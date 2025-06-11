McKesson to Host Investor Day on September 23, 2025

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in New York City. The event will feature presentations by McKesson’s leadership team followed by a Q&A session with chief executive officer Brian Tyler and chief financial officer Britt Vitalone. Management will provide an update on the company’s strategic priorities, growth strategies, and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event and replay, along with the company’s slide presentation will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com, where you can find a complete listing of upcoming events, including details and updates.

