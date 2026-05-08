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McKesson Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Provides Fiscal 2027 Guidance, and Reaffirms Long-Term Financial Growth Targets

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results.



As previously announced, the company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors today, Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 PM ET to review its financial results. The audio webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on McKesson's Investor Relations website, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Additional information about upcoming events for the investor community can be found at investor.mckesson.com/events-and-presentations.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

We routinely use our website, investor.mckesson.com, to post information that may be material to investors, such as business developments, earnings, and financial performance, as well as presentation materials and details for upcoming and past events.


Contacts

Investors
Investors@McKesson.com

Media Relations
MediaRelations@McKesson.com

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