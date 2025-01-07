McKesson Amplify Empowers State Pharmacy Associations Nationwide with Advocacy Funding

Funding supports critical community pharmacy advocacy efforts to elevate and sustain the pharmacy profession.

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided by McKesson’s core belief that the patient comes first, McKesson Amplify is a strategic initiative intended to help protect critical pharmacy services and elevate the pharmacy profession by strengthening the voice of the industry. Through McKesson Amplify, the company has committed to awarding dedicated funding to eligible state pharmacy associations across all 50 states to help meet association advocacy goals.





Community pharmacies are the nation’s front door to accessible healthcare. Beyond dispensing medicines, pharmacists serve as a vital community resource with trusted relationships. It’s imperative to support efforts to sustain the profession so pharmacists can continue providing essential services and exceptional patient care.

“We believe pharmacists’ voices are one of the most important in the conversation. But, a single voice can only be heard from so far,” said Jeanine Singer, Senior Vice President, National and Key Accounts & Field Sales, McKesson. “Recognizing that advocacy and pharmacy practice transformation happens locally, we created McKesson Amplify to collectively raise the profession and turn up the volume in support of independent community pharmacy across the nation.”

To determine funding awards, McKesson reviewed applications from state pharmacy associations, which detailed activation ideas and goals. State pharmacy associations shared their creativity and commitment to the profession of pharmacy, with common requests for funding centering around:

Advocacy and Lobbying : Strengthening legislative influence in support of beneficial legislation for the pharmacy profession.

: Strengthening legislative influence in support of beneficial legislation for the pharmacy profession. Events : Promoting the essential role of the pharmacy and pharmacists to key local stakeholders through legislative days, annual association meetings and other advocacy gatherings.

: Promoting the essential role of the pharmacy and pharmacists to key local stakeholders through legislative days, annual association meetings and other advocacy gatherings. Membership Drives : Increasing and engaging membership through targeted campaigns and recruitment events.

: Increasing and engaging membership through targeted campaigns and recruitment events. Professional Development and Training : Elevating the role of pharmacists through leadership training, advocacy education and practice advancement resources.

: Elevating the role of pharmacists through leadership training, advocacy education and practice advancement resources. Communications, Technology and Digital Platforms: Supporting state association advocacy efforts.

Executive Vice President and CEO, National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), Krystalyn Weaver, PharmD, JD, shared that, “The strategic thinking and the innovative ideas from each of the state associations will rocket all of our state pharmacy associations to think bigger, aim further and do more than they ever would have done if it weren’t for the McKesson Amplify program.”

Beyond funding, McKesson Amplify will also provide resources, strategic support, and other tools to help state pharmacy associations achieve their local and state advocacy goals in 2025.

View the full list of state pharmacy associations benefiting from McKesson Amplify on McKesson.com. Community pharmacists and their teams are encouraged to join and engage with their state pharmacy association.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

Contacts



Melissa Seekely

Melissa.Seekely@McKesson.com