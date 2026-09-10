Massive Bio and PrecisCa Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Cancer Patient Access to Clinical Trials Across the U.S.

Collaboration combines Massive Bio's AI-driven trial matching and concierge support with PrecisCa's oncology provider network to increase patient surfacing and trial enrollment nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, Inc., a global leader in AI-driven precision oncology and clinical trial matching, and PrecisCa, an oncology practice support platform offering evidence-based treatment guidance, clinical trial matching, patient communications, and expert second opinions, today announced a strategic partnership to expand cancer patient access to clinical trials across the United States.

Under the agreement, Massive Bio will provide concierge support, reporting, and referral coordination, while PrecisCa contributes prescreening and clinical trial matching services to its network of oncology providers. The collaboration is designed to increase awareness of relevant clinical trials among PrecisCa's registered physicians, accelerate the identification and prescreening of eligible patients, and expand overall access to trials, with the shared goal of improving patient outcomes while reducing costs of care.

The partnership builds on both companies' shared focus on closing the gap between cancer patients and the clinical trials that could benefit them, at a time when only a small share of eligible patients ultimately enroll in a trial. By pairing Massive Bio's matching infrastructure with PrecisCa's oncology relationships and content platform, the companies aim to surface trial options to more patients across community and academic settings alike.

"This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to make sure geography and access are never the reason a cancer patient misses a potentially life-saving clinical trial," said Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, Co-Founder, CTO & COO of Massive Bio. "By combining our AI matching technology with PrecisCa's oncology network, we can surface trial opportunities to patients who might otherwise never learn they qualify."

"PrecisCa has built deep trust with oncology providers and patients through its educational and second-opinion platform," said Toygun Rauf Onaran, SVP, U.S. Provider Engagement and Partnerships at Massive Bio. "This collaboration lets us bring clinical trial matching directly into that relationship, so more patients can be surfaced for trials at the point of care."

"Oncologists know the frustration of hearing about a trial that would have been right for a patient only after the window has closed," said Mohammad Jahanzeb, MD, FACP, FASCO, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of PrecisCa. "Trial matching belongs where the treatment decision is actually made, in the clinic, at the moment the plan is set. Partnering with Massive Bio lets us put rigorous matching and hands-on concierge support behind the physicians who already come to PrecisCa for expert guidance, so a trial is weighed as a real option for the patient in front of them."

"We built PrecisCa to deliver expert-level oncology guidance at scale without adding friction to an already overloaded practice," said Afzaal Akhtar, Co-Founder of PrecisCa. "Massive Bio's matching infrastructure fits directly into that workflow. Prescreening happens alongside the guidance our physicians are already reviewing, which means more patients are identified for trials without anyone having to run a separate search."

The companies expect to begin integrating patient surfacing workflows in the coming months, with plans to expand the collaboration as both platforms scale.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio is an agentic AI and real-world data (RWD) company advancing oncology drug development, commercialization, and access to precision medicine. Powered by RNex (Reticulum Nexus™), its platform combines patient-consented multimodal data and clinical intelligence to identify patients, support trial enrollment, and generate real-world evidence. Massive Bio serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, providers, and researchers across clinical development, commercial strategy, market access, care navigation, and provider engagement. Founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, M.D., and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, Massive Bio operates in 17 countries and is an OpenAI Select Partner, recipient of the DiMe Seal, founding member of CancerX, and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative.

For more information, visit massivebio.com.

About PrecisCa

PrecisCa, co-founded by Mohammad Jahanzeb, MD, FACP, FASCO, and Afzaal Akhtar, is an oncology practice support platform built by oncologists, for oncologists. PrecisCa pairs a faculty of leading academic cancer specialists with AI-enabled tools to deliver evidence-based management options, clinical trial matching, patient communications, and expert second opinions at the point of care. Learn more at www.PrecisCa.com and www.PrecisCa.ai.

Mert Turkkan

Massive Bio

Marketing Director

mturkkan@massivebio.com