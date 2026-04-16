Marvel Biosciences Identifies Liquid Formulations for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announces it has identified two lead pediatric-friendly liquid formulations of its patented lead compound, MB-204.

This work was supported by a National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) grant and focused on the design of a small-volume oral liquid formulation of MB-204. This formulation is particularly important for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders, many of whom have difficulty swallowing pills or rely on feeding tubes, making standard solid oral dosage forms difficult or impractical to administer. The research focused on identifying a prototypic formulation that would ideally possess:

Well accepted clinic ready excipients

A high concentration/low volume dosing solution

A simple, economic manufacturing process

Long term stability at room temperature

High oral bioavailability





“We believe we have identified two very attractive liquid-based formulations that fit all of our criteria”, commented Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel Biosciences. “Both formulations achieved higher drug levels of MB-204 in the blood of mice than our standard liquid-based formulation, which was used successfully in our depression and autism pre-clinical studies. We actually achieved 79 and 91% oral bioavailability (F%), which not only gives us a high degree of confidence that we should get meaningful drug exposures in patients in our Phase I trial, but also builds additional intellectual property around MB-204. We wish to thank the NRC for their support of this project as it helps Marvel in its transition from a pre-clinical to a clinically focused company.”

The identification of a pediatric-friendly liquid formulation is another milestone in Marvel’s development pathway and expands MB-204's accessibility, particularly for its target patient populations. These advancements support accelerated regulatory engagement and clinical readiness, while additional formulation filings are expected to strengthen the Company’s intellectual property portfolio around novel delivery methods. Collectively, this progress Marvel’s transition into a more execution-focused phase, with a clear pathway toward clinical validation and key value inflection points.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp. J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com Tel: 403 770 2469