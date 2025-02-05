Marengo Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Elena Garralda, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board

Barcelona -based scientific leader brings insights and experience in translational oncology research and clinical development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches for precision immunotherapy in Oncology, today announced the appointment of Elena Garralda, MD, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Garralda, Director of Early Drug Development at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital (VHIO) and Director of the Phase I Unit at NEXT Oncology, Barcelona, is an internationally renowned leader in early-phase clinical trials and translational cancer research. She joins Marengo’s SAB, which is co-chaired by E. John Wherry, Ph.D., and James L. Gulley, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P and includes Lillian L. Siu, M.D., Howard Kaufman, M.D., and Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Garralda to our SAB,” said Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Marengo Therapeutics. “Her extraordinary contributions and exceptional leadership in translational oncology research, combined with her leadership at VHIO, align perfectly with our mission to advance novel biology into impactful treatments. She joins an exceptional team of advisors on the SAB, who play a pivotal role in helping us accelerate the development of transformative immunotherapies grounded in novel biology.”

Marengo’s SAB, under the guidance of its highly accomplished members, plays a pivotal role in shaping the company’s scientific and clinical strategy. With the addition of Dr. Garralda, the team is further empowered to drive innovation, bridge science and clinical practice, and advance the company’s pipeline to benefit cancer patients worldwide

“It is an honor to join this distinguished team of scientific and clinical experts who are shaping the future of immuno-oncology,” said Dr. Garralda. “Marengo’s innovative approach to harnessing the immune system holds great promise for advancing new therapies, and I am excited to contribute to supporting the advancement of these groundbreaking programs.”

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and other diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo’s proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone’s immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

