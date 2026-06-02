Mapi Pharma to Participate in the ASCO Annual Meeting and ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions

Company is seeking partnerships for the most advanced long-acting depot injections in its pipeline, including Anastrozole Depot and Semaglutide Depot

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd. (“Mapi” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company specializing in long-acting injectable therapies, today announced that management will participate in the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place in May 29 - June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois and in the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, to take place in June 5-8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Long-acting injectable (LAI) therapies are increasingly recognized as a critical treatment option across multiple indications, offering improved patient adherence, consistent drug delivery, and reduced dosing frequency. Mapi utilizes extended-release depot technologies protected by strong IP to develop lifecycle management products for innovative and existing commercially successful pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas.

Mapi is fully integrated in the development of depot pharmaceuticals and offers partners unique IP with leading R&D and clinical teams, dedicated depot labs and an aseptic GMP approved manufacturing facility for Depot products, collectively significantly improving time to market. The Company is actively seeking new R&D and marketing partnerships for several of its proprietary Depot products.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mapi Pharma, said, “We are seeking ideal partners for long-acting depot formulations of semaglutide (Ozempic®) for diabetes, tirzepatide (Mounjaro®/Zepbound®) for chronic weight management, and anastrozole (Arimidex®), an adjuvant endocrine therapy for the prevention of recurrence in breast cancer. Anastrozole is currently available as an oral treatment and Mapi has developed a long-acting depot formulation of the product with unique IP and PK modeling.”

The Company’s development pipeline includes an injectable version of semaglutide, developed using Mapi’s depot technology, which has demonstrated a long-acting release profile, for one monthly injection. Mapi will begin to enroll patients in a Phase I/II study this month (ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT07563699).

Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences to discuss potential joint development collaborations. Interested parties should contact Mapi directly.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of high-value, complex injectable therapies with significant barriers to entry. The Company’s portfolio includes long-acting depot formulations targeting large and growing markets, including central nervous system disorders and metabolic diseases. Key pipeline programs include long-acting formulations of Cariprazine, as well as GLP-1 therapies such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for diabetes and weight management. Mapi is also developing an AB-rated generic version of Naltrexone (Vivitrol®) and markets generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in select regions. Mapi combines deep expertise in chemistry, pharmaceutical development, and clinical execution with a strong intellectual property portfolio, including numerous granted patents primarily focused on formulations. The Company operates dedicated R&D and aseptic manufacturing facilities for long-acting injectable dosage forms. For more information, please visit www.mapi-pharma.com

Contacts:

Alex Mogle

Vice President, Corporate Development

Mapi Pharma

+972 52 6080297

alex@mapi-pharma.com

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com