Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market Predicted to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 12.15% during 2025-2035, Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Genetic Mutations and Hereditary Transmission

Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major mannosidase deficiency diseases market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.15% during 2025-2035. The market for mannosidase deficiency diseases is growing as awareness increases and advancements in diagnostic tools make early detection more common. Newborn screening programs and improved genetic testing are helping identify cases sooner, leading to better treatment options. Drug companies are investing in new therapies, including enzyme replacement treatments, gene therapy, and other innovative approaches. Government support, such as funding for rare disease research and orphan drug incentives, also boost development efforts. With more focus on lysosomal storage disorders and stronger patient advocacy, the demand for effective treatments continues to rise.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Mutations and Hereditary Transmission: Driving the Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market

The increasing incidence of genetic mutations and hereditary transmission is one important factor that is driving the growth of the mannosidase deficiency diseases market. These conditions are inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern, which means a person has to inherit the faulty gene from each parent to acquire the disease. As awareness heightens and genetic screening programs advance, more cases are diagnosed at an earlier age. Early diagnosis has likewise increased due to improvement in genome sequencing and newborn screening, thus attaining better treatment opportunities. Moreover, inherited metabolic conditions like alpha-mannosidosis and beta-mannosidosis has seen a surge with a higher rate of consanguineous marriages. The frequency of mutation in the MAN2B1 and MANBA genes enhanced research in these areas and has revealed many mutations that were previously unknown. Governments and healthcare institutions are realizing the burden that LSDs create and are investing more funds into research, policy initiatives, and support for orphan drug development. Pharmaceutical companies are also focusing in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapy, and other novel approaches to fill the growing need. Additionally, awareness campaigns are being organized to create access to diagnostic and therapeutic resources by patient advocacy organizations and groups for rare diseases. As more healthcare professionals are being trained to identify such disorders, detection rates continue to improve with earlier interventions and better disease management. With advancements in biotechnology, precision medicine, and personalized treatments, the mannosidase deficiency diseases market is expected to grow steadily. Future developments will likely bring more targeted therapies, improved patient care, and expanded treatment options, further fueling market expansion.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of new therapies and pharmacological treatments is the key driver for the growth of the market in treating mannosidase deficiency diseases. Advances in enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and gene therapy are significantly improving patient outcomes by providing more targeted and effective solutions. For example, recombinant human α-mannosidase is under investigation for the treatment of α-Mannosidosis, which aims to provide better metabolic correction. Long-term disease modification is possible even through emerging gene-editing techniques, such as CRISPR, which correct genetic defects. Investment by biotech and pharmaceutical companies is accelerating clinical trials and approval processes. Growing awareness of rare genetic disorders is fostering government support and orphan drug incentives, further fueling market growth. Newborn screening and other diagnostic methods have advanced to the point where these conditions can be captured earlier, making treatment more effective. Another new frontier is in the area of personalized medicine. In this aspect, treatments have become more precise with fewer side effects. Such research is accelerated and expanded upon with partnerships among academia and corporate businesses. Finally, patient advocacy groups are pushing to increase the number of treatments made available due to increased awareness of new therapies. As researches progress, small-molecule drugs and enzyme stabilizers continue to draw more attention toward becoming new alternatives.

Marketed Therapies in Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market

Lamzede (Velmanase Alfa-Tycv): Chiesi Farmaceutici

Lamzede (Velmanase Alfa-Tycv) is an approved treatment developed by Chiesi Farmaceutici for alpha-mannosidosis, a rare genetic condition caused by a lack of the enzyme alpha-mannosidase. This enzyme replacement therapy provides a synthetic version of the enzyme to assist in breaking down complex sugars that build up in the body, helping to alleviate symptoms and enhance the quality of life for patients. Lamzede is given through intravenous infusion and is suitable for both children and adults.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Lamzede (Velmanase Alfa-Tycv) Chiesi Farmaceutici Alpha-mannosidase replacements Intravenous Infusion

Leading Companies in the Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global mannosidase deficiency diseases market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of mannosidase deficiency diseases. Some of the major players include Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the mannosidase deficiency diseases market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for mannosidase deficiency diseases.

Key Players in Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market:

The key players in the mannosidase deficiency diseases market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for mannosidase deficiency diseases include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for mannosidase deficiency diseases while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent progress in the treatment of mannosidase deficiency diseases, particularly alpha-mannosidosis, has led to the development of enzyme replacement therapies (ERT) like Lamzede (velmanase alfa-tycv). These therapies aim to provide the missing α-mannosidase enzyme, which is essential for breaking down specific sugars that build up in the body. By targeting non-central nervous system symptoms, these treatments help manage disease progression and improve patients’ overall well-being. Ongoing studies are investigating further therapeutic approaches, including those that may address the neurological aspects of the condition.

Recent Developments in Mannosidase Deficiency Diseases Market:

· In February 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Lamzede (velmanase alfa-tycv) to treat non-central nervous system symptoms of alpha-mannosidosis (AM) in both adult and pediatric patients. AM is an extremely rare, progressive lysosomal storage disorder resulting from a deficiency of the enzyme α-mannosidase.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the mannosidase deficiency diseases market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the mannosidase deficiency diseases market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current mannosidase deficiency diseases marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

