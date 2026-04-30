SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MannKind to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions for cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close.

The company will host a webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
Email: media@mnkd.com

Connecticut Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cost cutting, budget slashing, financial control. Trendy halftone collage. Concept of cost cutting, expense management, and business strategy. Vector illustration
Earnings
Lilly clocks 56% revenue increase in Q1 but declining prices stunt growth
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
AbbVie Leaps Into the Land of Oncolytics With New Turnstone Biologics Tie-Up
Earnings
AbbVie tops Q1 estimates, raises outlook and discontinues cancer candidate
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Vector of a small businessman supported by unknown investor bridging the gap in his career path
Earnings
With growth curve trending up, Biogen looks to early-stage assets for ‘next generation’
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Stones in calm water with evening sun
Earnings
Regeneron basks in first gene therapy approval as Dupixent, Eylea carry robust Q1 earnings
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie