Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 16, 2025 | 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 1:30pm PST.

The presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Events
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
