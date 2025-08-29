Made Scientific Launches Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Distinguished Cell Therapy Innovators Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D., Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., Shishir Gadam, Ph.D., and Young K. Hong, M.D.

Founding members will help shape the company's scientific and technology roadmap to deliver more efficient, automated, and cost-effective CDMO solutions, enabling biotech partners to bring transformative cell therapies to patients faster.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell therapies, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointments of Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D., Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., Shishir Gadam, Ph.D., and Young K. Hong M.D.

The SAB will play a pivotal role in advancing Made's vision to redefine cell therapy manufacturing and testing. By bringing together multi-disciplinary leaders experienced across the domain of cell therapy product translation, bioprocess and analytical technologies, and regulatory and clinical application, the Board will provide strategic guidance to strengthen Made's CDMO platform and accelerate innovation for its customers. Their insights will help drive strategic initiatives at Made focused on lowering the cost of goods (COGS) for cell therapies and enabling partners to deliver more accessible, reliable, and transformative therapies to patients globally. Made Scientific plans to further expand the SAB later this year.

"The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to innovation," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of Made Scientific. "Miguel, Paul, Shishir, and Young each bring world-class expertise across cell therapy, manufacturing science, commercialization, and clinical practice. Their guidance will directly shape our service priorities, ensuring we deliver advanced, accessible, and scalable solutions for patients globally."

ABOUT MIGUEL FORTE



Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D., is CEO of Kiji Therapeutics and President of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT). Prior to joining Kiji Therapeutics, he was CEO of Bone Therapeutics and Zelluna Immunotherapy, and CMO/COO of TxCell. Dr. Forte also served at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and holds leadership roles with the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. He earned his M.D. from the University of Lisbon and Ph.D. from the University of Birmingham.

ABOUT PAUL K. WOTTON



Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., currently serves as CEO and Chairman of RBL LLC, a Houston-based biotech accelerator, and Executive Director of the Biotech Launch Pad at Rice University. He also serves on the boards of Vericel Corporation, Cynata Therapeutics, Morphocell Technologies, and Combined Therapeutics. Dr. Wotton's past executive leadership includes CEO roles at Obsidian Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics (acquired by Eli Lilly), Ocata Therapeutics (acquired by Astellas), Antares Pharma, and Topigen Pharmaceuticals. He received his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Nottingham.

ABOUT SHISHIR GADAM



Shishir Gadam, Ph.D., is Chief Technical Officer at Marea Therapeutics and former Head of Technical Operations at Cargo Therapeutics, where he built manufacturing infrastructure and advanced novel CAR-T programs. Previously he was Global Head of Cell Therapy MS&T at Juno Therapeutics (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), playing a key role in launching two commercial CAR-T therapies. Dr. Gadam's earlier roles include biologics development at Genentech and Roche. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

ABOUT YOUNG K. HONG



Young K. Hong, M.D., is a dual board-certified general surgeon and surgical oncologist/hepatopancreatobiliary surgeon at Cooper University Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper. He serves as Director of Clinical Research and Cellular Therapy, Assistant Director of Surgical Research, and Director of the Surgical Outcomes Research Group. Dr. Hong is site Principal Investigator for adoptive cellular therapy clinical trials in metastatic melanoma, head and neck, and non-small cell lung carcinoma. His lab studies epigenetic modulation of immunotherapy in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma. He completed three fellowships, including the Clinical Immunotherapy and Surgical Oncology Fellowship at the NIH/NCI, and earned his M.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and MPH in Health Policy from the University of Louisville. Dr. Hong is widely published in immunotherapy and surgical oncology and active on national research committees and editorial boards, including Annals of Surgical Oncology.

With the launch of the SAB and continued investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing platforms, next-generation analytics, and experienced leadership, Made Scientific remains focused on its mission: Defy Limits. Deliver Results.

For more information, visit madescientific.com or contact media@madescientific.com.

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical-and-commercial supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

