MacroGenics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

ROCKVILLE, MD, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 8:00am ET in Miami, FL.

A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days.

