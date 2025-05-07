Lyra Therapeutics to Present 52-week Extension Stage Results for ENLIGHTEN 1 Phase 3 Study for LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis at COSM 2025

Results from ENLIGHTEN 1 Phase 3 Extension Stage support LYR-210’s favorable safety profile and general consistency with the Primary Study Phase in patients with CRS

In the CRS patient subgroup with nasal polyps, analysis showed improvements in both symptoms and polyp size in Sham group patients that received crossover LYR-210

Lyra continues to focus on upcoming results from ENLIGHTEN 2 pivotal Phase 3 trial in CRS patients expected in 2Q 2025



WATERTOWN, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), (“Lyra” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory sinonasal implants for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that the Company plans to present results from the 52-week Extension Stage of the ENLIGHTEN 1 Phase 3 study for LYR-210, the Company’s lead product candidate for CRS, at the annual Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM 2025) being held May 14-18 in New Orleans.

The poster will present 52-week results from the Extension Stage of the ENLIGHTEN 1 study in patients with CRS, including the following highlights:

LYR-210 was generally well tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events reported through Week 52.

Repeat LYR-210 treatment demonstrated a favorable safety profile, similar to that observed in the Primary Study Stage in patients with CRS.

Durable symptom control through 52 weeks observed after LYR-210 treatment cessation (LYR-Sham group) in both non-polyp and polyp patients.

In non-polyp patients, despite showing a strong Sham effect in the Primary Study Stage, there was further meaningful improvement in symptoms in crossover patients that subsequently received LYR-210 in the Extension Stage.

In the CRS patient subgroup with nasal polyps, crossover Sham-LYR group improved in both symptoms and polyp size consistent with LYR-210 treatment in the Primary Study Stage.



The poster presentation on LYR-210 is planned to take place during these poster sessions at COSM 2025:

Poster Title : LYR-210 Sinonasal Corticosteroid Implants for Chronic Rhinosinusitis: 52-week outcomes from the Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN 1 trial



: LYR-210 Sinonasal Corticosteroid Implants for Chronic Rhinosinusitis: 52-week outcomes from the Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN 1 trial Location: Elite Exhibit Hall at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans



Elite Exhibit Hall at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Date and Time: Poster Sessions, Fri., May 16 at 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. CT and Sat., May 17 at 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CT

The ENLIGHTEN program consists of two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, ENLIGHTEN 1 and ENLIGHTEN 2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS. Each ENLIGHTEN trial enrolled approximately 180 CRS patients who have failed medical management and have not had prior ethmoid sinus surgery, randomized 2:1 to either LYR-210 (7500µg mometasone furoate) or sham control for 24 weeks.

About LYR-210

LYR-210 is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients who have failed current therapies and require further intervention. LYR-210 is a bioabsorbable nasal implant designed to be inserted in a simple, in-office procedure. LYR-210 is intended to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory therapy, mometasone furoate, to the sinonasal passages to treat CRS. LYR-210 is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN pivotal Phase 3 clinical program.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory sinonasal implants for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra Therapeutics is developing therapies for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210, the company’s lead product, is a bioabsorbable nasal implant designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and is intended to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy (7500µg mometasone furoate) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS with a single administration. LYR-210, being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, is intended for patients with and without nasal polyps. The company’s therapies are intended to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

