Luxna Announces Option Agreement with Servier

Osaka, Japan, August 31st, 2026 - Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. President & CEO: Hideaki Sato, Headquarters: Suita-shi, Osaka, Japan, hereinafter “Luxna”) today announced that it has entered into a collaborative research agreement with a license option with Servier (President: Olivier Laureau; Headquarters: Suresnes, France; hereinafter “Servier”), an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a Foundation.

The Agreement includes an option for Servier to obtain worldwide exclusive license to Luxna XNAs Technology and provides the framework for continued collaborative research and the further strengthening of the strategic relationship between the companies. Luxna Biotech and Servier initiated a collaborative drug discovery program (“the Program”) in April 2024 to optimize antisense oligonucleotide lead compounds targeting neurological diseases using Luxna XNAs Technology. Following the achievement of the first-stage milestone, Luxna Biotech has become eligible to receive a milestone payment from Servier. Upon achievement of the next stage, Luxna will be eligible for additional milestone payments. The parties may enter into a worldwide exclusive license agreement granting Servier exclusive rights to Luxna XNAs Technology. If executed, the license agreement will provide Luxna with an upfront payment, annual fees, and milestone payments. Hideaki Sato, President & CEO of Luxna, commented as follows: “We have been pursuing the application of Luxna XNAs Technology to the field of neurological diseases and have strengthened our platform for generating optimal ASOs for CNS indications. We are very pleased that we have progressed from collaborative research to an Option Agreement, which reflects an expansion of our strategic alliance with Servier. This partnership with Servier will further accelerate the development and practical application of oligonucleotide therapies using Luxna XNAs Technology.” About Luxna XNAs Technology Luxna XNAs Technology collectively means an innovative nucleic acid group of AmNA™, scpBNA™, GuNA™ and 5’-CP™ originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at the Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioorganic Chemistry. Luxna XNAs Technology could make available ASOs with high activity and low toxicity, by taking advantage of its characteristics of strong binding to mRNA and/or reduced toxicity. About Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. Luxna is a biotech founded to develop safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) for practical use using the drug discovery platform based on modified nucleic acids originated at Osaka University. Our purpose is to bring OTs for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. We actively collaborate with several pharmaceutical companies in developing new and effective OTs as well as advancing our own. Contact Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. E-mail: info@luxnabiotech.co.jp Website : https://luxnabiotech.co.jp/