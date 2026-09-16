LUNGevity Foundation Names Sam Rogers Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Investment in Lung Cancer Progress

Experienced cancer philanthropy leader joins LUNGevity as Foundation strengthens its commitment to funding research, advocacy, and programs that improve outcomes for people with lung cancer.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation announced that Sam Rogers has joined the Foundation as Chief Development Officer. Rogers brings nearly two decades of leadership in cancer philanthropy and nonprofit fundraising to LUNGevity at a key time for progress in lung cancer.

The appointment reflects LUNGevity's commitment to growing the philanthropic investment needed to accelerate its mission and change the trajectory of lung cancer. As advances in early detection, precision medicine, and treatment create new opportunities to help people live longer and better, LUNGevity is focused on ensuring that promising science moves forward, patients can benefit from progress, and momentum is not lost because of a lack of resources.

"Driving meaningful change in lung cancer requires bold ideas, strong partnerships, and the resources to turn possibility into progress," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Strengthening our development leadership will help us build on the generosity and commitment of our existing community while creating new opportunities for philanthropic partnership. Sam brings deep experience connecting donors and partners with opportunities to make a meaningful difference, and his leadership will help us expand what is possible for people living with lung cancer."

As Chief Development Officer, Rogers will lead LUNGevity's comprehensive fundraising strategy, building on the Foundation's fundraising programs and longstanding donor and partner relationships to expand and diversify philanthropic support. He will focus on growing sustainable support for the Foundation's work across the lung cancer continuum, from advancing early detection and precision medicine to accelerating research, improving access to clinical trials, supporting survivorship, advocating for policies that benefit the lung cancer community, and ensuring patients and families have access to trusted information and support.

"There has never been a more important time to invest in lung cancer," said Rogers. "Scientific advances are creating opportunities that would have been unimaginable not long ago, but realizing their full potential requires sustained investment. I'm excited to join LUNGevity and work alongside its community of patients, researchers, clinicians, advocates, donors, and partners to grow philanthropic support and deepen engagement to accelerate progress and help ensure that people with lung cancer can live longer, better lives."

Before joining LUNGevity, Rogers spent four years in senior leadership at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Foundation, driving philanthropic strategy and establishing pathways for sustainable growth.

Earlier in his career, Rogers spent more than eight years at the Lymphoma Research Foundation, where his work spanned multiple fundraising channels, marketing, and patient communications. He earned both his Master of Science and bachelor's degrees from The New School.

Rogers joins LUNGevity as the Foundation builds on a strong philanthropic foundation and decades of investment in lung cancer research addressing the needs of people affected by the disease at every stage, from early detection through treatment and survivorship.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. While many organizations focus on one aspect of lung cancer, LUNGevity works across research, advocacy, and patient support, because lasting progress requires connecting all three.

As the largest nonprofit funder of lung cancer research in the United States, LUNGevity drives progress in early detection, more effective treatments, and the next generation of researchers. We empower people diagnosed with lung cancer and their caregivers with scientifically vetted information, resources, and community and advocate for policies that improve access to screening, biomarker testing, treatment, and high-quality care for all.

By connecting scientific discovery, patient experience, and advocacy, we help ensure research reflects what patients need, breakthroughs reach the people who can benefit from them, and patient voices help drive meaningful change.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 19 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 229,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 28% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65%.

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SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation