Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces 2025 Requests for Proposals

Lung Cancer Research Grant Mechanisms Open for Submission

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announced today that its 2025 funding opportunities are officially open for applications.

LCRF’s four primary funding mechanisms are designed to advance its mission of supporting researchers committed to addressing critical challenges in lung cancer. These include improving early detection, deepening understanding of lung cancer biology, exploring mechanisms of drug resistance and strategies to overcome it, and developing innovative treatment approaches. Additionally, the foundation is dedicated to reducing inequities in the careers of investigators from underrepresented groups in cancer research.

“We’re always thrilled to announce LCRF’s Requests for Proposals,” said Kathryn O’Donnell, PhD, Chair of LCRF’s Scientific Advisory Board, Associate Professor, Molecular Biology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. “Every year, we fund groundbreaking ideas that seek cutting-edge solutions to the complexities of lung cancer, address treatment resistance, and enhance diversity in our research community. The Scientific Advisory Board eagerly anticipates the innovative applications this process will bring.”

Colleen Conner Ziegler, lung cancer survivor and LCRF board chair, echoed this sentiment. “The proposals we receive each year from these outstanding investigators are truly inspiring,” she said. “Each grant cycle brings new hope for breakthroughs that can make a real difference for patients.”

The LCRF Leading Edge Research Grant, seeks to fund innovative projects across the full spectrum of basic, translational, clinical, epidemiological, health services, disparities, and social determinants of health research. This funding mechanism seeks novel ideas, approaches, methods, and techniques that promise to have a profound impact on lung cancer patients and their treatment teams.

LCRF’s Research Grant on Prevention and Early Detection in Lung Cancer is focused on identifying, characterizing, and developing approaches and techniques that will allow early detection and/or prevention of lung cancer and gaining insight into pre-neoplastic processes in the lungs. The ultimate goal is to detect lung cancer at the earliest stages and subsequently increase survival and survivorship.

The LCRF Research Grant on Overcoming Resistance in Lung Cancer will focus on overcoming resistance and support research projects with an emphasis on characterizing, identifying, treating, overcoming, or preventing resistance to therapies in lung tumor cells, tissues, mouse models, or patients. This mechanism will address important mechanistic questions and developmental therapeutics across the care continuum and have the potential to increase survivorship.

LCRF’s Minority Career Development Award (CDA) for Lung Cancer is a two-year career development award intended to support early-stage scientists from underrepresented groups working in lung cancer and working in diverse areas of research including basic, clinical, translational, disparities, and social determinants of health research. The objective of this award is to increase the number of highly skilled and trained researchers from groups that are historically underrepresented in academia, medicine, and leadership in lung cancer research. This program aims to close the gap between the mortality rates and representation in lung cancer research by funding minority researchers.

Each of these funding mechanisms will award $150,000 over two years for selected projects, and all mechanisms will be reviewed through a two-step process: Letters of Intent will be accepted until midnight on March 3, 2025; if selected, investigators will then be chosen to submit full proposals following a rigorous scientific review. More details about each of the Requests for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/Funding.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF’s mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 428 research grants, totaling nearly $48 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information about the LCRF grant program and funding opportunities, visit LCRF.org/research.

