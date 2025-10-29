Lung Association Steps Up with $22 Million in Research Funding as Federal Support for Science Wavers

American Lung Association invests in leading scientists researching lung disease and lung cancer

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association Research Institute announced it has invested $22 million in new research grants, clinical research and strategic partnerships to advance the understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of lung disease. Research is vital to the American Lung Association's mission to prevent lung disease and lung cancer, and to improve the lives of the 35 million people in the U.S. living with chronic lung disease.

This investment supports 130 researchers across the country, the Airways Clinical Research Centers (ACRC) Network, and key strategic research collaborations focused on finding ways to identify, treat, and ultimately cure lung disease. The Lung Association's commitment comes amid a challenging year for public health and scientific research in the United States, marked by funding cuts and changes within the federal research infrastructure. Despite these obstacles, the organization continues to be one of the largest nonprofit funders of lifesaving lung research, supporting scientists at every stage of their careers.

"Research is the foundation for every breakthrough that improves lung health and saves lives," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Even in the face of ongoing public health challenges and funding shifts at the federal level, the American Lung Association remains deeply committed to investing in innovative science and the researchers who drive it. Through our Research Institute, we continue to fill a critical gap in public research funding and bring hope to millions of people living with or at risk for lung disease and lung cancer."

For the 2025–2026 funding cycle, the Lung Association awarded grants through a range of programs addressing many aspects of lung health, including: American Lung Association/AAAAI Allergic Respiratory Diseases Award, American Lung Association/ATS/CHEST Foundation Respiratory Health Equity Research Award, Catalyst Award, Emerging Respiratory Pathogens Award, Public Health & Public Policy Research Award, Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease, Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award, Innovation Award, Indoor Air Award, and Lung Cancer Discovery Award.

Three recent grantees include:

Lung Cancer Discovery Award – Carla Concepcion, PhD, Columbia University. Dr. Concepcion's project, titled "Finding Ways to Make SMARCA Therapy Even Better at Fighting Lung Cancer" seeks to adapt models to closely mimic SMARCA4-altered lung cancer, known to be aggressive. This project tests the use of the SMARCA2 protein to better understand and improve upon a promising new treatment for patients in need.

Dr. Concepcion's project, titled "Finding Ways to Make SMARCA Therapy Even Better at Fighting Lung Cancer" seeks to adapt models to closely mimic SMARCA4-altered lung cancer, known to be aggressive. This project tests the use of the SMARCA2 protein to better understand and improve upon a promising new treatment for patients in need. Public Health & Public Policy Research Award – Stephen Mein, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Mein's study titled, "Will Cutting Medicare Drug Costs Help Black and Hispanic Adults to Obtain and Use Inhalers?" examines how the Inflation Reduction Act's lower medication costs affect access to inhalers for older adults with asthma and COPD. It also aims to assess whether the policy helps Black and Hispanic adults obtain inhalers for improving their health.

Dr. Mein's study titled, "Will Cutting Medicare Drug Costs Help Black and Hispanic Adults to Obtain and Use Inhalers?" examines how the Inflation Reduction Act's lower medication costs affect access to inhalers for older adults with asthma and COPD. It also aims to assess whether the policy helps Black and Hispanic adults obtain inhalers for improving their health. Indoor Air Award – Alison G. Lee, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. By tracking a cohort of pregnant women in Queens, New York, while working with community partners, Dr. Lee's project, "Prenatal Indoor Air Pollution Exposure and Infant Lung Health," explores how prenatal exposure to indoor air pollution affects lung development and future disease risk.

Each funded project undergoes a rigorous scientific peer-review process, ensuring that only the most promising, innovative and impactful research receives support. In addition to funding individual researchers, the American Lung Association Research Institute also supports the Airways Clinical Research Centers (ACRC) Network, the nation's largest nonprofit network of clinical research centers dedicated to asthma and COPD treatment research.

The American Lung Association is currently accepting applications for its 2026–2027 research awards and grants cycle. For details about current funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards. To learn more about the newly funded researchers and the full American Lung Association Research Team, visit Lung.org/research-team.

About the American Lung Association



The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601



1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004



1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association



P: 312-940-7001 E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lung-association-steps-up-with-22-million-in-research-funding-as-federal-support-for-science-wavers-302597765.html

SOURCE American Lung Association