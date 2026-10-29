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Lucid Diagnostics to Hold Third Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2026

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, Lucid's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com.  Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "Lucid Diagnostics Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

 

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SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

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