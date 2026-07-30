SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lucid Diagnostics to Hold Second Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 13, 2026

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, Lucid's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "Lucid Diagnostics Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at luciddx.com.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-to-hold-second-quarter-2026-business-update-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-13-2026-302838737.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

New York Earnings Events Diagnostics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trading and Investment Risk Concept - Hand Tossing Dice with Financial Candlestick Charts, Market Volatility, Uncertainty and Speculative Decision Making
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen validated the Alzheimer’s tau theory. CEO Viehbacher still isn’t betting the store
July 30, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman drawing growth curve, growth forecast chart, bussiness success concept. Hand drawing a graph representing increasing profits.
Earnings
Biogen shifts M&A strategy as Apellis acquisition pushes revenue above analyst expectations
July 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of skyline of downtown New York, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan
Job Trends
7 companies hiring in New York now
July 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Earnings
Incyte cuts early-stage cancer drug to focus on next-gen programs
July 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac